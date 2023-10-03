DEAR HELOISE: I have been reading your column for a very long time and have gleaned many useful, handy hints. In recent years, so many hints involve the use of items that only get used once and are thrown away (e.g., using aluminum foil to line a pan so that it's easier to wash or buying disposable pans). These shortcuts are convenient, but not good for Mother Earth.

All of us should take a little more time (soaking a pan works very well) and make a little more effort to do things the "old fashioned" way. Wash stuff and reuse it as our mothers and grandmothers did, or reconsider if you even need to use it at all.

Our country is being buried in stuff that is only used once and gets thrown away. It would be great if we were more proactive in the crusade to reduce the amount of stuff unnecessarily going into our landfills.

I shall continue to read your column and hope for more Mother-Earth-friendly hints.

-- Heddy Niemeyer,

Long Beach, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If your attic is holding lots of stuff or items that you are not using, clean it out. If you have boxes filled with books or magazines, don't throw them out. Instead, you can contact nursing homes, hospitals or schools to see if you can donate them. Also do this for other items that you have and aren't using often. They could be helpful for other people in need.

DEAR HELOISE: Count me as one of the many readers who gets frustrated when peeling hard-boiled eggs.

My solution is to eliminate the shells before cooking. I use an egg-poaching pan with cups. Just cook them until they're hard and slide them out of the cup. Done! No fuss, no muss.

-- Dave L.,

Salem, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: This is for the woman wanting to move to a retirement center, but can't because she has four pets. We had the same problem with our four cats. We found a place willing to accept our four feloines if we agreed to pay a nonrefundable deposit and pay $25 a month in rent for each pet.

Dont give up hope, but ask nicely whether they will allow it, if you are willing to pay for the privilege. We found that they were willing to help us when we told them we couldn't move without our babies.

-- Alice,

Pensacola, Fla.

