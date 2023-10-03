Happy birthday. Your heart speaks through many expressions, family, food, friends, good times and serious commitments to the work you do in the world. You'll not be content to rely on your talent, rather you'll keep learning and leveraging your skills.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This secret of leadership will apply: Don't go searching for meaning; decide what it means and build up from there.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're sensitive to life's changes, especially the ones that don't seem to follow a pattern. Establish your own patterns where possible. Ordered action will produce a calm state of mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your natural competitiveness will be triggered, fueling an improvement mission. It will take weeks of work, but with persistence you will acquire the skills you need to get what you want.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The one who is working more to make a situation functional isn't necessarily the one who cares or loves more. It's the one with a better sense of duty and capability. You'll gain strength through action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let others drive for a while. Whether in conversation, projects or romance, you'll find letting go of the wheel allows you the perspective you need to get a deeper understanding of the correct next moves.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The world says "want this" because others have something to gain from controlling your appetites. Listen to your own needs and wants because it won't be the same "this" and won't be so costly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The sounds made by dangerous creatures often match their nature -- roars, hisses and the like. But in your civilized world, the dangerous ones use sweet tones and say just what you want to hear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll make work seem fun and others want to do it, too. But there's a lot that should be done by only you. You don't want to get to the end and realize your vision has been compromised by committee.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A lesson can be read and understood and still not learned. The best way to learn is practice. Simulations will help, and so will diving into the real stuff whether or not you're entirely ready.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): From the outside, things that work seem to be efficiently built, buttoned up, following orders of command that make sense. But in reality, almost everything is built in a mess and performs in some wonky way that serves the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't take the blame for things you didn't do. It's fine to let go and move on, but don't attempt to manage their feelings. If you assume too much responsibility, you'll rob others of the chance to step up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It wouldn't be smart to abandon the plan, though you may decide to approach it differently -- namely with a smile. Try not to rush anything that has to do with people. Friendly, lingering and meandering connections will bring you joy.