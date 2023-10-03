Hot Springs Republican wants another run at overhauling state’s funding for public schools

State Rep. Bruce Cozart said he is renewing his plan to overhaul the state's funding for public schools.

The Republican lawmaker from Hot Springs invited lawmakers on Monday to work on a new way to fund public schools that would give more weight to factors such as the number of special needs students, district size, population density or poverty. Speaking to the Joint House and Senate Committee, Cozart said "We've got to change our funding -- we're way behind."

"I've worked on the education committee for over 10 years now, and I've seen that the funding formula that we have is not working," Cozart said.

The model is based off a formula adopted in Tennessee, and Cozart attempted to get a bill overhauling public school funding in Arkansas passed in the last session. While the House approved Cozart's plan, House Bill 1689, 83-5, it died in the Senate a few days later.

"This bill provides a new funding structure where each child generates a unique amount of funding for the school district," Cozart said of his proposal.

The current model dates back to after the Arkansas Supreme Court's ruling in Lake View School District v. Huckabee, which said the state has to provide an adequate education for all students. The funding model is based on a school district with 500 students with schools receiving dollars on a per-student basis. The per-student foundation funding for the 2023-2024 school year is $7,413.

Often referred to as the matrix by lawmakers, the formula makes suggestions on how school districts should spend state dollars on teacher salaries, transportation and facilities, among other items. School districts have wide discretion in how they use state funding, something that has frustrated legislators, as funding from the state and spending by school districts do not match.

Cozart said he hoped to have his new funding formula in place for 2026 but said the timeline may have to be modified after his proposal did not pass in the last session.

The state also had categorical funds, additional state dollars allocated to schools for special needs, English language learners and other kinds of students.

Christopher Duncombe, a senior policy analyst at the Education Commission of the States, an interstate agency that compiles data for advice for state legislators, described the Tennessee model as a "pyramid structure."

Tennessee's model has a bottom tier of base funding with weights for students from low-income families, schools with concentrated poverty, small and sparse districts and special needs students, Duncombe said.

Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, asked Duncombe how other states fund small and sparse school districts. Duncombe said most states offer "weights" on top of base funding for each student.

Cozart contends Arkansas' current model underfunds smaller schools, as their small size makes them more inefficient and that his proposed model would rectify that by giving rural school districts additional state funding.

"Specifically, this system recognizes that small schools do not have the efficiencies required to provide adequate resources," Cozart said.

Schools also would receive additional funding for each student who does not meet various benchmarks such as reading. Tennessee also awards incentive funds for schools with students showing progress on standardized tests, along with other factors, Duncombe said.

In May, Senate Education Committee Chair Jane English, R-North Little Rock, said lawmakers would hold hearings in the fall to explore different funding models for the state. Duncombe noted Tennessee had an extensive public comment period before passing its school funding overhaul. Rep. Denise Garner, D-Fayetteville, asked Cozart whether Arkansas would do the same.

Cozart said he would support that if he could get a plan developed "early enough." He said the bill he proposed during the session, which came in the final weeks, did not have time for input from stakeholders.