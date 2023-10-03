Kimberly Glenn, sheriff's office communications director in Knox County, Tenn., said a deputy "is fighting for his life" after he was seriously wounded from exchanging gunfire as authorities responded to a domestic disturbance at a Knoxville home.

Victor Ramos, 27, of New York, whose driver's license was suspended, was charged with manslaughter after police say he plowed an Infiniti sedan into a 67-year-old religious leader, who died at the scene from a head injury.

Raymond Barrantes, a nearly 10-year veteran police officer in West Sacramento, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the southeast Stockton area, according to a news release and county jail logs.

Dorothy Hoffner, 104, of Chicago, who first skydived at 100, said making a tandem jump from a plane, landing 13,500 feet at Skydive Chicago Airport in Ottawa "was delightful, wonderful, [and] couldn't have been better."

Jamarcus Glover, who was the target of the no-knock police raid that led to the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal drugs and engaging in organized crime.

Sarah Stewart, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said the agency is "investigating whether any charges could [be] filed against the pilot" that struck a 27-year-old Idabel woman riding a lawnmower next to Broken Bow Municipal Airport with a small airplane's wing, killing her.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, said her former personal assistant between 2001-05, who was found dead in a downtown Dallas apartment, was "loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends."

Andres Roemer, an author who served as consul general to San Francisco from 2013-16 and was Mexico's UNESCO ambassador in 2016, was arrested in Israel and "will be extradited" to Mexico, where he's accused of sexually abusing at least eight women, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Bernard Okojie, 41, of Georgia, was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison and ordered to repay $1.9 million for organizing a scheme that stole nearly $2 million in government aid intended to help businesses endure the coronavirus pandemic.