Lady Lions picked third in SWAC women's basketball





HOUSTON – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season.

The SWAC announced its preseason poll Tuesday as part of the women’s basketball media day. UAPB was picked third out of 12 teams and received four first-place votes.

Jackson State was named the preseason favorite with 11 first-place votes, followed by Southern with five. After UAPB, Alabama A&M and Alabama State round out the top five. Prairie View A&M was picked sixth but received one first-place vote. Bethune-Cookman was projected seventh, and Grambling State was picked eighth despite two first-place votes.

Senior guard Coriah Beck was named to the preseason all-SWAC first team, while fellow senior Maori Davenport was named to the second team.

Jackson State’s Ti’lan Boler was named preseason player of the year, and teammate Angel Jackson was named preseason defensive player of the year.

UAPB enters the 2023-24 season having recently extended coach Dawn Thornton’s contract. The Lady Lions finished 10-8 in the SWAC last season and finished as runners-up in the SWAC tournament after falling to Southern in the championship game in Birmingham, Ala.



