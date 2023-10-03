Can't compete in SEC

It's been a great run. However, it's time to admit it: We are now a basketball/baseball/track school. We should move the football program to FCS or Division 2 and stop pretending that we can compete in the SEC, at least without any NIL money that neither the Waltons nor Jerry Jones seem interested in putting up. Plow Don W. Reynolds Stadium under and free up the scholarships for sports we have an actual chance at succeeding in.

PAT PATTERSON

Rogers

On Ukraine support

Continued support for funding Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion is declining as a number of public figures claim that the drain of billions of dollars in cash and equipment involves resources that could be used to address needs in our own country.

In reality, the defense of Ukraine is vital to the future of the USA and other free nations. Vladimir Putin's dream is to resurrect the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and the absorption of Ukraine is a step in that process. If he is successful in that venture, other nations will follow--Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, then all of the "stans." The pattern will follow that of the original USSR, as the resources of each nation are drained to supply the Soviet military and its citizens conscripted toward that purpose.

Simultaneously, China will see America's abandonment of Ukraine as an encouragement to invade Taiwan, perhaps leading to further military adventures to unite Korea, then to absorb Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and adjoining countries.

This might seem a fantastic scenario. So did the invasion that began on Feb. 24, 2022.

We must continue to assist Ukraine in its struggle against annexation. If we do not, Kyiv will not be the last target, and the dominoes will fall, perhaps not in my lifetime, but in the lifetime of my children.

CLIFF GANUS

Searcy

Misleading headline

Friday's front-page headline seriously misrepresented the House impeachment hearing. The "'mountains of evidence' to impeach" should have been more accurately stated as "GOP's witnesses refute evidence claims."

Even Republicans admitted openly the hearing was an embarrassing, unmitigated disaster and there are no grounds for impeachment.

The Republican-controlled House is a dysfunctional mess. You don't do your readers any favors by trying to make it seem otherwise.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

Subsidizing wealthy

I just paid my Pulaski County real estate tax and my personal property tax. Sixty-six percent goes toward public schools. Thanks to the LEARNS Act, it seems part of my tax dollars now subsidize the privileged in Little Rock sending their children to private schools. How does that improve education?

LOUIS WAYNE WEBER

Little Rock