Little Rock city board approves expanded boundaries of River Market entertainment district

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting on Monday voted to expand the boundaries of the permanent entertainment district in the city's River Market District, effectively merging the zone with a temporary entertainment district that has operated to the south.

An ordinance adopted on Monday extends the River Market entertainment district's boundaries to include the area from East Second Street south to East Fourth Street between Cumberland Street and the Interstate 30 frontage road.

City board members approved the measure in a voice vote without discussion as part of the grouped items on the agenda.

It amends an ordinance that was adopted in 2019, when the entertainment district within the River Market was first established in the wake of state legislation that cleared the way for such zones.

Within the boundaries of the River Market entertainment district or others in Little Rock, visitors can carry alcoholic beverages purchased from participating establishments in a special cup on the street while wearing a wristband during designated hours.

The expansion in the River Market encompasses a temporary entertainment district known as the Third Street Entertainment District that was approved in the summer of 2021, according to Jamie Collins, the director of the Little Rock Planning and Development Department.

In an email on Monday, Collins said that since it was approved initially, the Third Street Entertainment District received several extensions. The latest ended Sept. 12, according to Collins.

The Third Street Merchants Association had sought the creation of the district when the city board approved it in 2021.

In June, members of the city board approved an ordinance tightening the city's curfew for minors when they are in entertainment districts and adjacent city parks.