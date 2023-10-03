Little Rock city board votes to establish new Public Safety Commission

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting on Monday voted to create a new Public Safety Commission that is envisioned as a clearinghouse for community members' ideas on how to address crime and violence.

Establishing a new commission on public safety was one of the recommendations of the HOPE ("Holistic Outreach and Prevention in Every neighborhood") Advisory Council, a task force that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. convened last year to come up with crime-prevention strategies.

Representatives presented their final recommendations to the city board last November, including the recommendation that the HOPE Advisory Council continue its work as a Public Safety Commission.

The new commission will have a total of 13 members.

Seven members will serve as designated ward representatives, with one hailing from each of the city's seven geographic wards, while six others will serve as at-large appointees and may reside anywhere in the city.

One of the at-large members "may be a person who has successfully utilized Re-Entry Services," the ordinance says.

Members of the Public Safety Commission will serve four-year terms, except for the initial set of members, who will serve terms of one, two, three or four years so their terms expire at different times. The successors of the inaugural set of members will be appointed to four-year terms, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance lists three goals for the commission:

"To contribute to the overall safety and security of communities" in Little Rock by recommending crime-reduction "policies, programs and initiatives" to the Board of Directors.

"To promote community engagement by fostering strong relationships" between communities and law enforcement.

"To inform the Board of Directors and the public about holistic efforts to address violent crime" in the city.

City board members adopted the ordinance creating the Public Safety Commission in a voice vote along with two other ordinances that together made up the grouped items on Monday's agenda.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock as well as City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5 noted their opposition to the Public Safety Commission measure.

City board members approved an accompanying emergency clause so the ordinance would take effect immediately.

Christopher Harvey, a senior adviser to Scott, in an interview following the meeting said the purpose of the new commission is to provide a "public platform" for residents to be able to voice their ideas and concerns with regard to how the city prioritizes public safety.

Members will be able to come up with solutions to address the concerns, he said. Their recommendations will be sent to the Board of Directors for approval or denial, Harvey said.

He called the outcome "a big win for the community to be able to make sure that their voices are heard in how we prioritize public safety."

Officials hoped to get as many applicants as possible, Harvey said.





The commission will be structured to include liaisons from the Little Rock Police Department, the mayor's office (likely Harvey), the city attorney's office and the city's Commission on Children, Youth and Families, according to Harvey.

The Commission on Children, Youth and Families previously voted unanimously to support the creation of the Public Safety Commission, Harvey noted.

When the HOPE Advisory Council gave its recommendations last November, the year-to-date number of reported homicides in Little Rock was up 27% compared to the same period the year before.

By contrast, the number of homicides so far this year is down 30% compared to the same period in 2022, according to a report from the Police Department.

As of Sept. 25, 42 homicides have been investigated in Little Rock so far this year; during the same period in 2022, there were 60, according to the Police Department. (The figures account for all homicide offenses, including negligent homicide and killings that were later deemed justified.)

Also on Monday, city board members approved seven resolutions authorizing contract extensions with organizations that were tapped to provide community violence reduction services and activities.

Those organizations include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas, Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center and Unity Martial Arts.

The resolutions were adopted as part of the city board's consent agenda along with other items.

With one exception, the resolutions authorized contract extensions of 12 months each. A resolution tied to a proposed contract extension with Our House authorized a three-month extension.