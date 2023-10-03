Maumelle’s Lanier proves to be elite prospect

Maumelle sophomore guard Jacob Lanier's co-MVP performance at the Pangos All South Frosh/Soph Camp in Duncanville, Texas, over the weekend should elevate his stock nationally, according to long time national analyst Van Coleman.

Coleman, who has been scouting high school talent on the national level since 1976, said Lanier's showing should put him in the top 25 nationally of the 2026 class.

"I think top 25 somewhere in the class," Coleman said. "I don't know exactly where because I have to sit down and figure that out. He will go up immensely in the rankings and should in everybody's rankings. There's no reason why, unless they're blind. That young man needs to be among the elite guys in the the class at this point anyway."

Lanier, 6-5, 175 pounds, has scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Clemson, California, Missouri, Kansas State, Arizona State, TCU, Ole Miss and others.

Prior to the camp, On3.com rated Lanier a 4-star prospect, the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation in his class. ESPN had him as the No. 5 shooting guard nationally but not in it's top 25 overall rated prospects in the 2026 class. He's not ranked by the other two major recruiting services.

Coleman, who's going on his 43rd year of being on both the McDonald's All American game and Naismith Player of the Year selection committees, loves Lanier's versatility.

"Jacob proved he can play the 1, 2 and the 3 at the next level," Coleman said. "He's got a great feel for the game. Great first step, athletic finisher who can finish in traffic. Decent jumper shooter from the outside. I think that can still be improved over time like most high school kids today. He was consistently the best scorer and maybe the best passer in the camp.

"He had 28 points and 12 assists in his first game and came back with 46 points and six assists in his second game. He averaged 37 points and nine assists in the first two games. When you look at it, that's dominating play."

Lanier, who made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sept. 16, was selected to participate in the Cream of the Crop top 30 all star game,.

"He has a very mature game where he sees the floor, he gets it to his teammates when he's doubled up and it isn't just about him, although I'll tell you when he wants to go to the rim, he goes," Coleman said. "There was nobody that could stay in front of him."

Coleman was also impressed with class of 2027 Little Rock Christian guard Kameron Hicks, who was also selected to the Cream of the Crop top 30 all star game,.

"Kam Hicks had 22, 25 points in the first two games," Coleman said. "He showed he could play either of the backcourt spots 1 or 2. A basic combo guard that makes shots, good passer. Does a little bit of everything and he's only a 2027. He's physical, tough about 6-1, 180 and knows how to play."

Class of 2026 Bryant guard RJ Young, who has offers from Ole Miss and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, also caught Coleman's attention.

"[Young had] 17 and 18 in the first two games," Coleman said. "Solid, athletic 6-4 guy that gets rim, hits the jumper off the dribble in the 17-18 foot area. I think as he extends his shot, he's going to be a guy a lot of people are going to look at. I think he's going to grow an inch or two yet."

