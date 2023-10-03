McMahon reflects on his NFL career

Two-time Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

Known as a colorful character, McMahon drew consistent laughter from those in the audience as he reminisced about his time in the NFL as well as his college years quarterbacking for BYU.

McMahon played for six different NFL teams, but is best known for his time with the Chicago Bears where he helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl XIX in 1985.

While those Bears are remembered more for their ferocious defense, McMahon played a key role on the offensive side of the ball, earning a Pro Bowl selection and throwing for 15 touchdowns in 11 games as the starting quarterback.

"It was the most boring offense I've ever been in in my life in Chicago," McMahon said of playing under legendary Coach Mike Ditka. "He was a little stubborn. He wanted to run the ball and control the clock."

While the relationship between McMahon and Ditka was not the strongest, it all worked out for the best in 1985. The Bears were loaded with talent, boasting the late Walter Payton, William "Refrigerator" Perry, Mike Singletary and Leslie Frazier among others.

McMahon talked about what it was like to play next to a Hall of Famer in Payton.

"He was a great teammate," McMahon said. "A lot of fun. He was a big prankster. For a guy that was about 5'10", maybe 210 pounds, he was the strongest man I ever met. He just did not like to be tackled."

After leaving Chicago, McMahon bounced around the NFL for the remainder of his career, winning a second Super Bowl as a backup to Brett Favre when the Green Bay Packers won the title in 1996.

In a move that created some controversy in Wisconsin, McMahon wore his Chicago Bears jersey to the White House when the Packers were recognized for their championship.

Due to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, which took place just days after the 1985 Super Bowl, the Bears had never got a chance to go to the White House to be honored.

"I think some of the Green Bay Packer fans might have been pissed," McMahon said. "I explained to all my teammates what I was doing. I said, 'We didn't go, I'm just going to represent my guys.' "

For as much success as McMahon found in the NFL, he was even more prolific during his college days at BYU. In 1981, McMahon was named a consensus All-American, while also winning the Davey O'Brien Trophy and the Sammy Baugh Trophy for being considered the best quarterback in college football that season.

Known for his party boy image and not being a member of the The Church of Latter-day Saints, McMahon landing at BYU seemed like an unusual fit, but the Cougars embraced the gunslinger who spent most of his childhood growing up in San Jose, Calif.

BYU has a storied tradition of developing quarterbacks and McMahon was one of the best to ever suit up for the Cougars, totaling 9,536 yards and 84 touchdowns during his college career.

"I was surprised, I didn't want to go," McMahon said of his decision to attend BYU. "I did play two years of high school ball [in Utah] so I got a little feel for the state. But it was not what college life is supposed to be like, that's for sure." McMahon added, drawing laughter from the audience.

Today, McMahon deals with a number of health issues related to his years of playing football.

He strongly advocates for cannabis as an alternative to opioid-based pain medication. McMahon, along with a group of several other NFL players, recently launched a cannabis line in Illinois and several other states called "Revenant."

"We [NFL] players don't like to ask for help," McMahon said. "I'm in the cannabis business now. It's been on the side for all these years, now I can finally bring it out in the open.

"I've enjoyed cannabis since 1973. It's so much better for you. It's a medicinal herb, it's not a drug. It's only a drug when man puts its hands on it and starts putting chemicals in it."