Morgan in at practice after injury

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman provided a promising health update on Monday on defensive end John Morgan, who crumbled on the field late in Saturday's 34-22 loss to Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for neck soreness.

"That's the great news," Pittman said. "John, I talked to him Saturday night when we got back. He was in great spirits."

Morgan, who was released from the hospital on Saturday and returned to Fayetteville on Sunday, had another test done on Monday afternoon and it apparently went very well. Morgan practiced in a green non-contact jersey on Monday and even led the line in some unit drills.

"Honestly, I think he got hit right here, like a punch," Pittman added, motioning to his right jaw. "But I would think that he would have an opportunity to play this week."

Replays appeared to show the helmet of A&M tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom connecting with Morgan's jaw on a routine kick-out block. Morgan's helmet snapped back and he dropped heavily to the turf as the play was still in progress.

The game was stopped for a lengthy period of time for Morgan to be stabilized, strapped to a board and put onto a medical cart. Pittman said Saturday afternoon Morgan was responsive and had movement in all his extremities.

Additionally, cornerback Dwight McGlothern went into concussion protocols following a tackle on Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson in the second quarter last week and is questionable for Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game at No. 16 Ole Miss. He attended Monday's workout but stayed on the sideline wearing sunglasses in his red No. 2 jersey.

Defensive end Jashaud Stewart suffered a groin injury last week, which kept him from traveling to the Texas A&M game, Pittman said. He worked on the sideline on Monday with rehabbing players like receiver Sam Mbake, offensive linemen Luke Brown and Joey Su'a and defensive back Quincey McAdoo.

"I don't know if he'll be back or not," Pittman said regarding Stewart's availability this week.

Tube talk

Arkansas' road game at Alabama on Oct. 14 will kick off at 11 a.m. and the game from Bryant-Denny Stadium will be aired on ESPN.

The No. 11 Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) have won 16 consecutive games against the Razorbacks and lead the series by a 25-8 count.

Stand up

Arkansas held Texas A&M out of the end zone on three consecutive snaps from the 1-yard line to end the game after the Aggies reached first-and-goal from the 4. Le'Veon Moss carried three yards to the 1 on the next snap before the Hogs put up a wall.

The Aggies called timeout with 4 seconds left in the game to avoid a delay of game penalty before the fourth-down play, a seventh-consecutive handoff to Moss.

Linebacker Chris Paul had the second-down stop, Paul and Antonio Grier combined for the third-down tackle, and Eric Gregory was credited with the fourth-down stop on which the whistles appeared to blow before Moss and the pile went over the goal line.

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher was asked if he thought about taking a knee before the fourth down play.

"Four or five seconds, if you take a knee real quick, I wanted to run the clock out for four seconds," Fisher said. "Wasn't trying to score, was just trying to run the clock out. And we didn't move it for three plays, we weren't going to move it on the fourth one.

"I was just trying to make sure we didn't have a play left in the game, unless you take back the slow safety. And then you get in that situation, guys hit your quarterback and all that stuff right there, because it was, if it had been third down, yes. Fourth down, I wanted to do something to run four seconds off."

Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams addressed the stand with his unit.

"Coach T-Will talked to us after and he was like, 'Man, it just shows you've got that fight in y'all.' I think we do," Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson said. "So I think that will carry over in the practice next week and give us, I mean, kind of a positive ending."

Added defensive back Hudson Clark, "I just think we fight until the clock hits zero, so I think it's a testament of the defense we can carry into next week."

Rocket not 100

Sam Pittman suggested tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was operating at less than 100% on Saturday in his first game back from sitting out three weeks with swelling on his left knee.

"It'd be hard for me to think you'd be out for three games and then be able to come in there and just ... I do think he brought a spark to the team as far as being back and all those type things," Pittman said. "But I think if you watched the game, I don't think that you would think that he was at 100%.

"Still got a little fluid there, but he'll obviously be better this week than he was last week. He went out there and played hard and all those things, but I don't think he was the old Rocket yet. But I think he will certainly get there."

Sanders ran for 34 yards on 11 carries against the Aggies and now has 76 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries for the season.

"It's definitely great to be back with my teammates and back on the field," Sanders said on Saturday. "But at the same time, we just took the L, and we're just waiting until this week to prepare for Ole Miss.

"But it's not just about me. I'm glad to be back, but glad to be back with the teammates as well."

Smith honored

Texas A&M's Ainias Smith became the third consecutive Arkansas opponent to earn a conference player of the week honor after facing the Razorbacks.

Smith, who returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown on Saturday, was announced as the SEC special teams player of the week on Monday. The senior had 3 punt returns for 131 yards along with 4 receptions for 71 yards.

In four games against Arkansas, Smith has 13 catches for 205 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 31 yards and 1 touchdown and 6 punt returns for 165 yards and 1 touchdown.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the SEC offensive player of the week after passing for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Hogs. BYU end Tyler Batty was Big 12 defensive player of the week after he had a career-high 9 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 38-31 win at Arkansas.

Still running?

Isaiah Sategna had his longest kickoff return of the season with a 39-yarder against Texas A&M, but it could have been longer.

When Sategna hurdled over Aggies kicker Randy Bond, he fumbled the ball out of bounds, giving Arkansas possession at its 36.

"[Sategna's] knee actually knocked the ball out of his hand," Coach Sam Pittman said. "If he has the ball in his hand, he may still be running."

Sategna is averaging 23.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 22.4 yards on 7 punt returns.

"I really like what he's brought to us. I know that he had a little bit of a ball [security] issue on Saturday, but we're not going to give up on him," Pittman said. "I think he brings a lot to us and I really like his athleticism.

"And he's one of those guys that wants to do that. You've got to love a guy that really wants to do that."

It shouldn't be a surprise Sategna hurdled someone. He was a state champion hurdler at Fayetteville High School and plans to compete for Arkansas' track and field team.