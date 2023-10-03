Move may bring new shooting range to Clarksville university

PONCA — Arkansas Game and Fish commissioners at their September meeting authorized agency Director Austin Booth to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the city of Clarksville and the University of the Ozarks to construct a new shooting sports complex.

The proposed range will be open to the public and complement the university’s growing collegiate shooting sports program.

The effort to expand shooting sports in Arkansas is a commitment by Booth to the thousands of recreational shooters who help fund conservation through federal excise taxes placed on firearms and ammunition.

Game and Fish hopes to provide up to $2 million in matching funds to help the university construct the proposed $12 million facility. If approved, the match would be contingent on the university raising the remainder of the required funding.

Commitment to the many Arkansans who make the Game and Fish conservation efforts possible was a common theme with all aspects of the meeting held at the River Wind Lodge of the Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca.

Booth also addressed issues with federal duck stamp requirements. He told a story about visiting with a hunter last year who was frustrated with the federal requirement to have a physical duck stamp 45 days after purchase when an electronic code of the purchase was printed on a hunter’s license.

“Last year, I met with other state agency directors at the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. We crafted some legislation to correct the issue. I’m happy to say that it has now passed both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. There are a few small details to work out, but hopefully that will go to the Oval Office in the near future and be able to be implemented for the 2024-25 duck season.”



