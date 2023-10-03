Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A documentary chronicling Beyonce's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday. The film adds a second blockbuster from a music superstar to a fall slate of movies that has been slightly thinned out by the ongoing screen actors' strike. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement. The film will run for a minimum of four weeks, AMC said. The film charts Beyonce's tour on behalf of her 2022 Grammy-winning album "Renaissance." It mixes concert footage and elements of a visual album while trailing the tour from its launch in Stockholm in May to the finale Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended. The tour has grossed close to $500 million, according to Billboard. "It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," reads the film's description.

A second British police force is looking into sexual offenses allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday. Thames Valley Police is taking a fresh look at harassment and stalking allegations made by a woman against Brand between 2018-22, the BBC and PA news agency said. The police force declined to name Brand -- as is usual in the U.K. for people who have not been charged -- but issued a statement when asked about the news reports. "Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks, received new information in relation to harassment and stalking allegations dating to 2018," it said. "This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation." London's Metropolitan Police said last week it was examining "a number of allegations of sexual offenses" relating to Brand following a television documentary and newspaper investigations. Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. Another woman claims Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012, according to police reports.