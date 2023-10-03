New Game and Fish app streamlines deer-checking

Archery deer season opened Sept. 23 in Arkansas, with muzzle-loader and modern gun deer seasons close behind. Hunters may double-check license purchases and electronic game tags on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s new mobile app or website before the hunt.

Immediately after shooting a deer, the hunter is required to tag it with a self-made tag listing the hunter’s name, customer identification number, the sex of the animal, hunting zone, the time and the date of harvest, according to the Arkansas Hunting Guidebook. That tag remains with the deer until it is officially checked, which must be done within 12 hours of harvest.

A hunter can forgo tagging altogether if he can check the deer by cell phone where he shot it.

Here are three easy ways to check a deer and stay legal this season:

Game and Fish recently launched its new, streamlined app with its license system refresh, but there are a few steps to take to make sure a hunter gets the full benefit of the application. The first step is to delete any older Game and Fish app from the phone and download the latest version, which is available on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Once it’s downloaded, he will need to create a new account.

Hunters also will need to check their licenses and the electronic tags that accompany it to ensure they are activated. Once activated, electronic tags on the app will work to check the deer anywhere, even if the hunter is not within a cellular signal. It’s important to make sure tags are available before a hunter heads to the woods in case he doesn’t have a cellphone signal to download them later.



