VisionCorps to start

manufacturing in LR

VisionCorps, a national nonprofit that supports individuals who have vision loss, announced Monday it has acquired a Little Rock notebook manufacturing business line and is beginning operations immediately with plans to expand.

VisionCorps is growing its manufacturing operation to increase employment opportunities for blind people, said Dennis Steiner, VisionCorps president and chief executive officer, who said the Little Rock operation will have 50 employees. "Establishing a manufacturing footprint in Little Rock will give us exciting growth opportunities as we look to expand our packaging and distribution operations," Steiner said.

VisionCorps plans to add two more production lines to the Little Rock facility, including one devoted to packaging rice for the U.S. military. By the end of 2023, a line will be added to prepare cartridges for formatting for audiobooks for the National Library Service, an expansion of VisionCorps' current contract with the National Library Service, which operates in its York, Pa., facility.

The organization is a member agency of National Industries for the Blind, the largest employer of blind people in the United States.

-- Andrew Moreau

Springdale's Paschal

expands to Missouri

Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric is continuing its expansion and recently acquired Larson Heating and Air in Springfield and St. Joseph, Mo.

Springdale-based Paschal has been on a roll in recent years, acquiring an operation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in April and last year gaining territory in Hot Springs and Central Arkansas.

"The addition of Larson Heating & Air to the Paschal family underscores our commitment to continuous growth and excellence," Charley Boyce, chief executive officer and president of Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric said in a recent statement. "We're eager to harness the combined strengths of our teams and explore the new horizons that this partnership presents."

Paschal was founded in 1968. It now operates in Arkansas, southwest Missouri and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with more than 375 employees.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index ends

day with loss of 2.77

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 852.15, down 2.77.

"Stocks closed mixed on Monday after U.S. legislators were able to come to a short-term agreement that staved off a government shutdown," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 2.4% to lead the index Monday. Murphy USA shares rose 1.7%. Shares of Bank OZK fell 3.5%. Murphy Oil Corp. shares fell 3.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.