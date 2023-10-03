FOOTBALL

White tears Achilles

Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre'Davious White will require season-ending surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, Coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday. White's injury is the second major one sustained by the seventh-year player, who had just returned in November after missing a calendar year recovering from a torn right knee ligament. White was hurt in the final minute of the third quarter of a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He was covering Tyreek Hill up the right sideline when White suddenly pulled up favoring his right leg and fell to the turf. He attempted to get up before falling back to the ground and then took off his helmet and flung it behind him while pounding the turf. He was carted off with a towel over his head and his hand to his face in dejection. Despite the injury to White, the team is also preparing to welcome back edge rusher Von Miller. White had an interception in starting all four games this season, and showed signs of returning to his 2019 All-Pro form. The Bills eased him back in last season, when he started the final six games of the regular season and two in the playoffs, while saying he was placing an emphasis on being better prepared for the start of this season.

Former Pro Bowler dies

Former NFL tight end Russ Francis was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when their single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an upstate New York airport. The 70-year-old Francis and 63-year-old Richard McSpadden had taken off from Lake Placid Airport in a single-engine Cessna when it crashed Sunday afternoon in a corner of the airport. Francis was a Patriots first-round draft pick in 1975 and played in New England until 1980, making the franchise's all-decade team for the 1970s and the 35th anniversary team. He was named to the Pro Bowl three straight seasons from 1977-79. Francis joined the San Francisco 49ers in 1982 and was part of the 1984 team that beat Miami in the Super Bowl. He returned to New England in 1987 and retired the year after. In all, he had 393 receptions for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns. The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Taylor could play Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will activate All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor this week and he could play Sunday against Tennessee. Coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday he expects Taylor to practice starting Wednesday and the team will then evaluate whether he's ready to start playing in games. The former Wisconsin Badgers and New Jersey prep star missed all of the Colts offseason workouts following offseason ankle surgery and spent all of training camp and the first four weeks of the regular season on the PUP list. Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ who rushed for nearly 3,000 combined yards in his first two seasons, has been mired in an ugly contact dispute with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and was hoping to cash in with an extension before this season. Steichen said he has been speaking with Taylor regularly and that his top rusher is eager to get back to work.

Watson chose to sit

Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was cleared by the team's medical staff to play Sunday with a bruised right shoulder, but the quarterback made the decision following a brief warmup. There had been some confusion about whether Watson made the call or it was made for him following the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Stefanski said Monday that Watson's shoulder is structurally sound, but he felt he couldn't perform at a winning level. Watson threw a few short passes about three hours before kickoff and then told Stefanski and others he couldn't play. Cleveland was forced to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled in his first NFL start.

BASEBALL

Bauer, accuser settle

Former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer and a woman who accused him of beating and sexually assaulting her in 2021 have settled their legal dispute, Bauer's attorneys said Monday. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was placed on administrative leave by MLB in July 2021 after the allegations were made by the woman, who said Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions at his home in Pasadena during what she said began as consensual sexual encounters between them. The 32-year-old Bauer denied the allegation, saying the encounters were consensual. Prosecutors decided not to file charges in February 2022. Bauer was suspended an unprecedented 324 games by Major League Baseball, a ban reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator in December 2022. After Bauer's suspension ended, the Dodgers cut him and no team picked him up. He now plays in Japan. Bauer sued the woman, and she countersued. Their settlement calls for no exchange of money between the parties. The woman will receive a separate $300,000 payout from her insurance company, her attorney, Jesse Kaplan, said in a letter to Bauer's lawyers. That payment is independent of her settlement with Bauer.

Nevin out with Angels

Phil Nevin will not return as the Los Angeles Angels' manager next season. The Angels announced Monday that they are declining their contract option for 2024 on Nevin, who ran the dugout for the last 1 1/2 seasons. Los Angeles will have its fourth manager in six seasons since the departure of Mike Scioscia, who held the job for 19 years. Nevin went 119-149 in his first major league managerial job while both of his teams missed the playoffs. He managed this season on a one-year contract while Owner Arte Moreno explored a sale of the team, only to take it off the market. Nevin was promoted to the Angels' top job in June 2022 when Joe Maddon was fired in the middle of a 14-game losing streak. Nevin, who had only joined Maddon's staff as his third base coach in November 2021, became the first Orange County native to manage the Angels. As a former elite infielder and No. 1 overall pick who still carries himself like a ballplayer, Nevin appeared to be well-liked by his players. But the Angels didn't win for him, finishing 46-60 after he took over in 2022 and going 73-89 this season for the franchise's eighth straight losing record. Nevin became the third big manager let go in four days following San Francisco's Gabe Kapler and the New York Mets' Buck Showalter.