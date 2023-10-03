OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Razorbacks’ fourth-and-short failures stick out

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seems failed Arkansas Coach Chad Morris forever lost his Razorbacks not going for it and punting on fourth-and-1 opening the fourth quarter of his second game.

Sam Pittman, Morris' heretofore successful successor, seems still to have his team but obviously struggles. His Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) lost two associated with going for it on fourth-and-1.

Oh, the irony of football's game of inches.

Officially 4-20 and 0-16 in the SEC for 2018-2019, Morris' Hogs were 1-0 in 2018 leading 27-17 at Colorado State opening the fourth quarter with a fourth-and-inches at the 50-yard line.

Arkansas' O-line consistently was pushing CSU's D-line. Cole Kelley, 6-7, 249, used in special power formations by previous Coach Bret Bielema, quarterbacked. Players craved Morris implementing his "hammer down" slogan.

Morris went by the book and punted. It initially read well. Reid Bauer punted the Rams back to their 8. A holding penalty retreated them to the 4.

Two years among the worst ever Arkansas defenses unfolded. CSU marched 96 yards in nine plays for a touchdown.

Arkansas' demoralized offense netted but one first down the game's remainder.

CSU drove 11 plays for a 27-27 game-tying field goal and tallied the game-winning 34-27 touchdown with six seconds left.

Chad was had.

Pittman's popularity peaked winning three SEC games in 2020 and stunning 9-4 for 2021. A 7-6 2022 wasn't great but golden compared to his predecessor.

Many now undoubtedly look only at 2023's failed fourth downs.

Up 31-21 against nonconference foe Brigham Young in Fayetteville, Pittman went for a third-quarter fourth-and-1 at the 50. He did so not with powerful, hard-running 6-3, 250-pound quarterback KJ Jefferson under center sneak style but in shotgun. Jefferson handed to running back Rashod Dubinion, who was smothered for no gain.

BYU drove to a field goal and eventual 38-31 victory.

Dittoing the same against BYU fourth-and-1 shotgun misfired again last Saturday vs. Texas A&M.

Arkansas was punting on fourth-and-6. A&M jumped offsides. Pittman opted first for using the extra five yards to re-punt, then called timeout and went for it. Like BYU, A&M pierced the O-line and dropped running back Raheim Sanders for minus one at the Arkansas 39.

Nine plays hence A&M tallied a touchdown leading 17-6 toward 34-22 victory.

Why no KJ under center QB sneak?

"Honestly, if we felt better about him sneaking we would do that," Pittman said. "Just as the fact that they [with Jefferson under center] are going to have five in A-gap and B-gap."

Some quarterbacks built for quarterback sneaking aren't necessarily the best at it.

Matt Jones, 6-7 and Arkansas' fastest QB ever, was never extolled by Coach Houston Nutt as a quarterback sneaker.

So Chad Morris' experience to the contrary, wisdom perhaps indeed lives in the John Heisman adage: "When in doubt, punt."