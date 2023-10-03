Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 3, 1923

Forty-five cases of typhoid fever have been reported in Little Rock since the first of the year, most of which developed in places other than in this city, according to the report of Dr. John Thames city health officer submitted yesterday afternoon to the Little Rock Board Of Health. For the first six months of the year nine cases were reported and confirmed. Dr. Thames reported, six of them being reported in January immediately following the Christmas holidays. The other three were reported in May. No other cases were reported until July, when 18 cases were reported and 17 during the month of August.

50 years ago

Oct. 3, 1973

A squirrel hunter Monday stumbled across what could be the biggest controlled marijuana farm in the state. Calhoun County Sheriff K. O Thomason said the hunter who wished not to be identified, had discovered a fenced area more than an acre square containing an estimated 1,300 plants eight to 12 feet high. The is in a remote wooded area about 10 miles south of Hampton and about 10 miles east of U.S. Highway 167. The area was estimated to contain about 42,000 square feet of plants, each spaced 24 inches apart in perfect rows. An irrigation system using steel pipes and water pumped from a well near the farm ran the entire length of the area.

25 years ago

Oct. 3, 1998

CHEROKEE VILLAGE -- A woman found dead in her submerged car in a Cherokee Village lake Thursday was apparently not a victim of foul play, a Sharp County sheriff's office investigator said. Lois T. Bachtell, 56, of Tucson, Ariz., was found in the driver's seat of her compact car after a tow truck pulled the vehicle from Lake Sequoyah in western Cherokee Village, investigator Joe Stidman said. Two fishermen spotted the vehicle about 25 yards from the shore as they were launching their boat. The car was in about 5 feet of water, Stidman said. Stidman said Bachtell had been visiting her mother, Marjorie Smith, in Cherokee Village since June. Bachtell's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Stidman said he suspects Bachtell may have had a heart attack as she was driving toward the lake and her vehicle rolled into the water.

10 years ago

Oct. 3, 2013

A state-court lawsuit aimed at ending Arkansas' prohibitions on same-sex marriage has been reworked in its fourth version to rely more on federal law than state law as the basis for its challenge to the ban. The latest pleadings in the 3-month-old case were submitted Monday to comply with a court-ordered deadline established shortly after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza took over the proceedings last month with the recusal of the original judge. The new version, by attorneys Cheryl Maples and Jack Wagoner, raises the number of individual plaintiffs to 43. It adds a 21st same-sex couple to the plaintiff coalition along with Arica Navarro of Union County, who wants to divorce the partner she married in June 2012 in New York. Also in the latest round of filings, a subset of the plaintiffs -- Navarro and nine couples who are legally married in other jurisdictions -- renewed their petition to Piazza for him to immediately bar the state from enforcing the same-sex prohibitions until he decides the case.