OTHERS SAY: The court is ready, set, go!

T he U.S. Supreme Court is prepping for another term. On the docket in coming months are cases touching on a variety of important subjects including the First Amendment, the separation of powers, immigration, gun rights, and the reach of the federal bureaucracy.

The justices will also hear a pair of free-speech cases involving government officials who blocked critics from their social media profiles. At issue is whether the public officials were acting in their government capacity or as private citizens. In both cases, the officials "cloaked their social media profiles in the authority of public office," the ACLU alleges.

In this age of ubiquitous electronic communication and devices, the high court will face a challenge drawing a line between the private and public actions of elected officials. But any such distinction must not make it easier for politicians and government actors to evade the First Amendment requirements that under-gird our democratic republic.

The current court has, by and large, been a bulwark against those who would erode protections guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. Liberty will be best served if that trend continues when the justices convene this week for their new term.