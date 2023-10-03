Outdoor events offer chance to walk, hike or run

Hikers set two treks

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Shepherd Springs Loop of the Ozark Highlands Trail at Lake Fort Smith State Park on Thursday. The hike is 5.6 miles. The group will hike Fire Tower Trail loop at Roaring River State Park near Mo. on Oct. 11. Distance is 4.8 miles.

All hikers are welcome on both trips. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Visit bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Spruce up Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake Volunteer Day will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event includes a shoreline cleanup and a science festival at Prairie Creek park. Volunteers are needed for the shoreline cleanup. All cleanup supplies are furnished. A lunch and prize drawings for volunteers begins at 11 a.m. Visit www.h2ozarks.org/BLVD for more information.

Run Coler bike trails

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails including "Here's Johnny" trail. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

Walk visits Eureka Springs

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Oct. 14 at Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren, in Eureka Springs.

The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., where walkers will choose a 5- or 10-kilometer routes. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Talk focuses on region's plants

Caven Clark, retired cultural resource management specialist for the National Park Service, will give a program about native plants at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the south campus of North Arkansas College, room M143, in Harrison.

His presentation will highlight the archaeology of plants native to the Ozarks and the Buffalo National River.

Email BNRPinc@gmail.com for details.

Corps welcomes eclipse visitors

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1.

Sites may be reserved starting on Oct. 15 at recreation.gov. Reservations via phone or email are not accepted.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two scenic spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.