Police seek man in assault case

One man is sought by police on charges of committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault after he pursued his neighbor via car and shot at him in retaliation for shooting his dog, according to a Little Rock police report.

Earnest Lee Straw Jr., 51, of 8513 Calleghan Road, is the suspect in the incident that occurred Sunday morning around 7:20 a.m.

That's when officers responded to a shots fired call at 9325 Stagecoach Road, where they made contact with Ricky Ledbetter, 57, who told them that he was pursued many blocks and his vehicle shot at least four times.

Ledbetter told officers that it began at 8427 Calleghan Road when his neighbor's dogs tried to attack him "multiple times," according to the report. After retreating to his home and obtaining a gun, he went back outside. Ledbetter said one of the dogs lunged at him, forcing him to shoot the dog.

The report does not say what happened to the dog.

Ledbetter said he then left to wash his vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 truck. According to Ledbetter's statement, he later stopped at the intersection of Baseline Road and Stagecoach Road, where Straw pulled up next to him in a 2015 Audi.

Ledbetter said that Straw, while brandishing a firearm, demanded that he roll his window down. Ledbetter told him "No," and drove southwest on Stagecoach Road toward Otter Creek Road.

According to Ledbetter, Straw followed and cut him off next to Westwood Apartments. Straw demanded he pull over and mentioned that Ledbetter shot his dog. Ledbetter then made a u-turn and drove north back up Stagecoach.

Ledbetter said Straw continued his pursuit, firing multiple shots at his truck, possibly near 9400 Stagecoach Road. After they both ran the stoplight at the Baseline-Stagecoach intersection, Straw allegedly shot more rounds near the Interstate 430 overpass.

2 arrested in theft from postal box

Two men were arrested Monday on multiple felony charges related to stealing from a Postal Service box, according to a Little Rock police report.

Kenneth Golden, 20, and Christopher Sheard, 20, were arrested just after midnight at 430 Rodney Parham Road following a chase by the Arkansas State Police.

The report states that officers observed the two men breaking into a blue postal collection box and removing mail.

A traffic stop was attempted by state police, but it resulted in a pursuit down Interstate 430, during which officers saw mail being thrown from the vehicle.

The chase ended with a police vehicle executing a PIT maneuver -- or a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) -- on the suspects.

A TVI is a practice in which a trooper rams the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle in an attempt to spin it out of control and end the chase.

The report states that the maneuver resulted in an estimated $1,000 worth of damage to a state police vehicle.

A search of the suspect's car located what may have been marijuana, in addition to six checks or money orders that appeared to have been altered.

Golden and Sheard were charged with one count of breaking or entering, 76 counts of theft of property and 76 counts of tampering with evidence.

Golden was also charged with six felony counts of second degree forgery.

Sheard was charged with one felony for fleeing and one felony for criminal mischief.

Sherwood woman faces gun charge

A Sherwood woman was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle in the second degree, according to a Pulaski County Sheriff report.

Kenya Butler, 44, was arrested on Landers Road in Sherwood for an incident that occured late Saturday night.

According to the report, Butler stated after she was arrested that she shot one round into the air while in a moving vehicle in a residential area on Batesville Pike near Jacksonville Cato.

She claimed to have done it while chasing a person who stole her mailbox.