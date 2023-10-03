PREP GOLF: Medalist Lane leads Benton to back-to-back 5A titles

ALMA -- Despite finishing third overall as a freshman at the Class 5A boys state golf tournament last year, Benton's Paxton Lane wasn't satisfied with his performance. He wanted to do better than that. It showed Monday at Eagle Crest.

Lane fired a 4-under 67 to win the Class 5A state tournament hosted by Van Buren. He beat out Hot Springs Lakeside's Will Gordon, who shot a 2-under 69. Searcy's Luke Killough shot a 1-under 70 to round out the top three that will advance to the overall state competition among all classifications.

"I just wanted to get lower this time out," Lane said. "I didn't like getting third last year. I always want to win. And me and my buddy Will always compete a bunch. I was hoping to beat him. I'm glad I was able to put a good round together."

Lane helped guide Benton to back-to-back state titles after winning this event last year. He shot 2-under on the front nine and back nine. Lane said it was a pretty care-free round with not many pressure shots for him.

"I missed a lot of greens, but my chipping was really good," Lane said. "It was a bogey free round. I just chipped really well all day. I didn't have a par putt outside of four feet. It was pretty stress-free. I had two chip-ins, one on the front nine and on the back nine. Those were pretty sweet shots I'll remember."

Lane, a sophomore, first started taking golf seriously in 2020. Living on a golf course with school shutdown, he was able to work on his craft.

Benton won the event by a commanding 16 strokes with a complete team effort behind Lane. Mason McDaniel and Joe Duke each shot a 73, while Maddox Davis and Elias Payne shot an 82 and 83, respectively.

The Panthers finished with a team total of 295 shots taking their top four scores from the event.

"We have been playing pretty good all year long," Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. "We knew if we came up here and broke 300, we'd have a real good chance. They are just athletes. They love the game. It's easy to coach these guys. I just have to get them here."

Balisterri said he loved the team-first approach from the Panthers, who leaned on each other to win another state title.

"Paxton loves the game and lives for golf everyday," Balisterri said. "He plays 24 hours just about. That's what he does. He eats, breathes and sleeps it. He is a great kid, so I'm glad it paid off for him here. We had other kids step up, too. Mason has been playing well for us all year. He had a rough conference score, but he bounced back in a big way here. He had a chance to shoot under par. Joe was the difference maker for us. He was 7-over after nine holes and shot 5-under on the back. It just seems like if we need somebody to step up, it's been a different guy each time."

Lane said the Panthers were very motivated to win another state title after things didn't go their way in the conference tournament earlier this year.

"We planned on winning all year," Lane said. "But after we didn't win at conference, we knew there would be more pressure on us because we had competition. We wanted to go back-to-back in both. But we played much better today than we did at conference to get it done."

Mountain Home finished as runner-up with a team total of 311 strokes. Cody Cormican (74), Ian Ellison (77), Chance Berwald (80), Jack Coleman (80) and Lincoln Sherry (90) all came together to leave Alma with hardware.

"I'm very proud of how these guys played," Mountain Home Coach Dell Leonard said. "We have a great situation without any seniors, so they want to build on this moving forward. To say we are runner-up in this field and to only lose to Benton, it's kind of emotional to be honest.

"You have to take steps. From where we were three years ago has been a lot of improvement. It takes work. I take zero credit and give all the credit to the kids. We aren't done."

All-state honors were earned with top 10 finishes plus ties by Lane of Benton, Gordon of Lakeside, Killough of Searcy, Brode Horton of Lake Hamilton, J.D. Frederiksen of Van Buren, Jack Seago of Little Rock Christian, Jack Carter of Marion, McDaniel of Benton, Chase Tucker of Maumelle, Duke of Benton, Riley Davis of Russellville and Cormican of Mountain Home.