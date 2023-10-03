Report: Available Northwest Arkansas commercial space rose in first half of 2023

Northwest Arkansas’ commercial vacancy rate rose to 6.4% in the first half of 2023 from 5.6% in the second half of 2022, with more than 500,000 square feet of new space added to the market, according to the latest Skyline Report.

Most of the new space is in the warehouse submarkets, which gained 311,760 square feet overall in the first half of 2023. The vacancy rate grew to 3.6% in the period from 1.6% in the second half of 2022.

The Skyline Report by the University of Arkansas’ Center for Business and Economic Research on commercial properties in Benton and Washington counties is issued twice a year.

The report is sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Mervin Jebaraj, the center’s director and the report’s lead researcher, said commercial real estate in Northwest Arkansas is healthy and balanced, “which is somewhat unique given the national market.”

“We are still seeing new space come into the market across all submarkets,” Jebaraj said, “but the majority of new space is being leased.”