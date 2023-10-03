Singer-songwriter Claire Holley and guitarist Ben Harris perform Sunday afternoon at First Presbyterian Church in what was the first of a series of monthly programs to be held at the church. Holley, originally from Mississippi and now living in Los Angeles, sang several of her own creations, from a church hymn to an unlikely blues song about whale watching. Harris, originally from Pine Bluff and now living in Fayetteville where he is the new executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, used his versatile style to augment Holley's acoustic guitar, using grace notes to make his guitar sound at times like chimes and then using a slide and a pedal to create a laughter-inducing moan of a whale. Harris said Holley 'covers it all' with her guitar and he was 'mostly trying to stay out of her way.' (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Print Headline: Special guests at First Presbyterian Church

