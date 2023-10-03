Springdale middle school teacher latest to receive $25,000 Milken award

SPRINGDALE -- A Hellstern Middle School teacher was surprised during a school assembly Tuesday morning with a Milken Educator Award.

Michael Tapee, a sixth- and seventh-grade math teacher, received the award, which comes with a $25,000 prize.

Gov. Sarah Sanders and Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva were among those who spoke at the assembly.

Lowell Milken, a philanthropist who created the awards in 1987, also was on hand and announced Tapee as the latest award winner.

"This is not a lifetime achievement award," Milken told Tapee. "There's no question you've distinguished yourself greatly in your career up to this time. But we are giving you this award because we are anticipating lifetime achievement. We believe you have the potential to do even greater things in the future on behalf of young people."

The award will be given to about 75 teachers nationwide this school year, according to a news release from the Milken Family Foundation.

Tapee said he was "incredibly honored." He started his career at Hellstern eight years ago, he said.

Tapee is known for his co-creation and development of Hellstern's Herobotics program, a competitive robotics team designed to help students pursue STEM outside of the classroom, according to the release.