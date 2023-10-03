State's general revenue down in September, still tops forecast by $77M

Arkansas’ total general revenue collections in September declined by $48.3 million, or 5.7%, over the same month a year ago to $801.3 million, but still beat the state’s forecast by $77 million, or 10.6%.

The state’s individual income taxes and sales and use taxes are state government’s two largest sources of general revenue.

The state’s individual income tax collections in September dipped from the same month a year ago, while sales and use tax collections increased in September from the same month a year ago, the Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday in its monthly revenue report. Both sources of general revenue in September exceeded the state’s forecast in September.

John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster, said the decline in general revenue collections in September compared to a year ago resulted from a combination of slower income tax collection growth than a year ago and income tax cuts.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state’s Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state’s Revenue Stabilization Act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state’s universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

The state’s net general revenue in September dropped by $60.2 million, or 7.9%, from the same month a year ago to $705.9 million, but beat the state’s forecast by $74.9 million, or 11.9%.

September is the third month of fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, 2024.

During the first three months of fiscal 2024, total general revenues slipped by $22.4 million, or 1.1%, from over the same period in fiscal 2023 to $2.05 billion, outdistancing the state’s forecast by $132.3 million, or 6.9%.

So far in fiscal 2024, the state’s net general revenues dropped by $73.3 million, or 4%, from the same period in fiscal 2023 to $1.77 billion, and beat the state’s forecast by $108.2 million, or 6.5%

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state’s general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

In May, the finance department projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024. Last month, state finance department officials said the enactment of Act 6 in last month’s special session cut the projected general revenue surplus to about $174 million.

During the Sept. 11-14 special session, the Republican-dominated Legislature and Sanders approved a tax cut package that permanently trimmed the state’s top individual and corporate income tax rates and created a temporary nonrefundable income tax credit for low-income and middle-income taxpayers.

Act 6 cut the state’s top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4% and the state’s top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, starting in tax year 2024, according to the Finance Department.

Cutting the state’s top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenues by $75 million in fiscal 2024 and $150 million in fiscal 2025, and trimming the state’s top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected to reduce state general revenues by $17.2 million in fiscal 2024 and $34.5 million in fiscal 2025.

The state Department of Finance and Administration has projected that the temporary income tax credit will reduce state general revenues by $156.3 million in fiscal year 2024 that started July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.