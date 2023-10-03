Stearns up for challenge with hometown Mets

The worst-kept secret in baseball finally became a reality for the Mets on Monday. David Stearns, the New York City kid who fell in love with baseball at Shea Stadium and began his career with his childhood team, was finally introduced as the club's first-ever president of baseball operations.

Finally, after a three-year pursuit of one of baseball's most highly regarded young executives, owner Steve Cohen was able to bring him home.

"I know how much this team means to our fans and our community," Stearns said at Citi Field during his opening remarks. "I grew up listening to Gary Cohen and Bob Murphy and Ed Coleman every summer. I've ridden the roller coaster of disappointment and hope along with every other Mets fan. And I know I am here, ultimately, working for our fans."

Stearns, like Cohen, wants fans to know that he's just one of them. But that goodwill will only take him so far. If results don't come quickly the fans will turn on him just like they've turned on all of the other executives and managers that have come through Queens. Stearns, a 38-year-old wunderkind, has his work cut out for him, trying to turn one of the most chaotic franchises in professional sports into a "sustainable" juggernaut.

Three years into the Cohen era, the Mets have not found any sort of sustainability or continuity. They've gone through a handful of managers and general managers. Billy Eppler, the current one, remains in his post but will now report to Stearns.

It raises the question, why does Cohen believe that Stearns is the guy who can put an end to the revolving door?

There doesn't seem to be a clear answer.

"There are no guarantees, right?" Cohen said. "But I expect David to be here for a long time and I would hope we pick a manager, who is aligned in that way."

The pressure will come from a fanbase that sees their own hopes in him. It will come from a demanding owner who wants to see his childhood team win its first World Series since 1986. It might even come from his own mother, Susan, who frequently called her son or his wife, Whitney, after hearing rumors connecting him to the Mets.

It's a dream job for Stearns, but the Mets can very quickly turn dreams into nightmares. If all goes according to plan, Stearns will be sleeping soundly with the Mets annually contending for championships. If they don't, he'll be in for some sleepless nights.

"What I'm going to continue to focus on is making a competitive team as competitive as we possibly can be in 2024," Stearns said. "While understanding that the long-term goal and the way to win a World Series is to have truly sustainable competitiveness, where you're in the playoffs every year, competing for championships every year."

Stearns has never hired a manager, having inherited one in Milwaukee in Craig Counsell, who is believed to be the favorite for the Mets. Still, he has long been known to have an eye for talent. From scouting to his own front office staff, the Harvard grad has been known to find personnel in unconventional places and he isn't afraid to take chances on players that have been cast off from other organizations.

His former vice president of player development in Milwaukee, Jake McKinley, came from an NAIA school in California. Under Stearns, Sara Goodrum became the first woman to work as an organization's minor league hitting coordinator.

His Brewers rosters boasted significant depth. The Mets' roster in 2023 did not, which is something Stearns has already identified.

"I think we continue to learn that top half of the roster is really important, but the bottom half of your roster is also really important," Stearns said. "Even players 40-60 in your organization are really important over the course of 162 games. That's something that I'm eager to learn more about and going forward will be a priority for us."

Stearns credited the people he has put in place for the scouting success. He made several mentions of having the right people in the right positions and empowering them to make the right decisions. But he also acknowledged that not all decisions are the right ones.

The Brewers missed on some high draft picks. The Josh Hader trade famously didn't work out.

Stearns stepped down from his role as the president of baseball operations after that trade went south and the Brewers failed to make the playoffs a year ago. He assessed his own goals and the needs of his family over the last year, which led him home, to New York, the toughest place in sports to fail.

"All of it becomes magnified in New York," Stearns said. "It's for all the right reasons because people here really care... When you make mistakes in New York they get magnified. I understand that I'm going to make my mistakes and that they're going to get magnified. And I'm going to have to learn how to handle that."

As a hometown kid, he's confident that he can.