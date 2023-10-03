Trump’s trial in fraud case begins in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- The trials of Donald Trump began Monday in a New York courtroom, where the former president made an appearance to fight the first of several government actions against him -- a civil case that imperils his company and threatens his image as a master of the business world.

The case, brought by Letitia James, New York's attorney general, takes aim at Trump's boasts about his net worth, accusing the former president of crossing from hyperbole into fraud. In some years, the attorney general's office contends, Trump, his adult sons and their family business inflated his riches by more than $2 billion so that they could secure favorable terms from banks and bragging rights about his overall wealth.

"Year after year, loan after loan, defendants misrepresented Mr. Trump's net worth," Kevin Wallace, a lead lawyer for James, said during opening statements on Monday morning. He noted that while it might be one thing to exaggerate for a television audience or Forbes Magazine's list of the richest people, "you cannot do it while conducting business in the state of New York."

"Every estimate was determined by Mr. Trump," Wallace said. He pointed to pretrial testimony by Trump Organization figures and ex-insiders including Michael Cohen, who said the company estimated assets to get to a predetermined number "that Mr. Trump wanted."

Wallace said the alleged scheme got the company better loan rates, saving it $100 million in interest.





"They hid their weaknesses and convinced these banks to take on hundreds of millions of dollars in risk," he said.

Just outside the courtroom, Trump fired a fusillade of personal attacks on James and the judge overseeing the case, Arthur Engoron, suggesting that they were criminals.

"What we have here is an attempt to hurt me in an election," he said, adding, "I don't think the people of this country are going to stand for it."

Inside, Wallace methodically cast doubt on the value of some of Trump's signature properties, including Trump Tower in Manhattan, laying the groundwork for a reckoning of the former president's net worth. If the attorney general's office proves its case, the judge could impose a sweeping array of punishments on Trump, including a $250 million penalty and a prohibition on operating a business in New York ever again.

The trial, expected to last several weeks and to include testimony from Trump, coincides with the former president's latest White House run. After James' civil case wraps, Trump will face four criminal trials that touch on a range of subjects: hush-money payments to a porn actor, the handling of classified documents and his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

For now, though, government scrutiny has only bolstered Trump's political fortunes. He is polling far ahead of his Republican rivals and has used the cases against him to make fundraising appeals, casting himself as a political martyr under attack from Democrats such as James and Engoron.

The trial will enable Trump to bring the campaign to the courthouse steps, where he can deliver impassioned defenses and pointed attacks while his lawyers handle matters inside the courtroom.

Testimony began Monday afternoon with Donald Bender, a longtime partner at accounting firm Mazars LLP, describing how he spent 50 to 60 hours a year preparing Trump's financial statements. Mazars cut ties with Trump last year after James' office raised questions about the documents' reliability.

The former president, his two eldest sons, Trump Organization executives and fixer-turned-foe Cohen are all listed among dozens of potential witnesses.

Trump isn't expected to testify for several weeks. His trip to court Monday marked a remarkable departure from his past practice.

Trump didn't go to court as either a witness or a spectator when his company and one of its top executives was convicted of tax fraud last year. He didn't show, either, for a civil trial earlier this year in which a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting the writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room.









This time, "I wanted to watch this witch hunt myself," he said outside court.

'NO NEFARIOUS INTENT'

On Monday, Trump sat mostly silent at the defense table, arms crossed and scowling, while occasionally rolling his eyes at the judge and yawning during the duller portions of the proceeding. But he had come out swinging on his way into the courtroom, telling reporters that James was out to get him because he is performing so well in the polls.

"You ought to go after this attorney general," he said, a call to others to join his attacks on James, while also calling Engoron a "rogue judge" who "should be out of office" and the case against him "a witch hunt, it's a disgrace."

One of Trump's lawyers, Alina Habba, echoed some of his claims during her opening statement, saying that James ran for her office with the express purpose to "get Trump."

She argued, as Trump nodded along, that his company was simply "doing business" and that "there was no intent to defraud, period, the end" -- speaking as if she were addressing a jury, or a television camera, rather than Engoron.

Her statement, which she had not planned in advance, altered the tenor of what began as a dry proceeding, prompting squabbles between the defense team and the judge.

The substance of Trump's defense is that his annual financial statements were merely estimates, and that valuing real estate is subjective, more art than science. The banks Trump submitted his statements to, his lawyers argued, were hardly victims: They made money from their dealings with Trump and did not rely on his estimates.

"There was no nefarious intent; it simply reflects the change in a complex, sophisticated real estate development corporation," Trump's lead lawyer, Christopher Kise, said during his opening statement. "Banks and insurers know that the statements are estimates; they are not designed to be absolutes."

Defense lawyers said the financial statements were legitimate representations of prime properties that can command top dollar.

"That is not fraud. That is real estate," attorney Alina Habba said in an opening statement. She accused the attorney general's office of "setting a very dangerous precedent for all business owners in the state of New York."

Defense experts will testify that valuing properties is subjective, Trump attorneys said. He and his lawyers have also argued that no one was harmed by anything in the financial statements, which were given to banks to secure loans and to financial magazines to justify his place among the world's billionaires.

Banks that made loans to him were fully repaid. Business partners made money. And Trump's own company flourished.

In a recent court filing, James' office alleged Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion.

He claimed his three-story Trump Tower penthouse, replete with gold-plated fixtures, was nearly three times its actual size and worth $327 million, far more than any New York City apartment ever has fetched, James said. He valued Mar-a-Lago as high as $739 million -- more than 10 times a more reasonable estimate of its worth, James maintained.

Kise blasted last week's fraud ruling, telling the judge he shouldn't have made a decision before hearing expert trial testimony on property valuations. Engoron, seeming to tire of the defense's criticism, shot back: "Respectfully, what's that expression? You're stalking the dead horse here."

Yet Trump is starting the trial at a significant disadvantage. Engoron ruled last week that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. If upheld on appeal, the ruling could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate. Trump has called it "a corporate death penalty" and insisted the judge, a Democrat, is unfair and out to get him.

Leaving for the day, Trump claimed he'd scored a victory after the day's testimony, pointing to comments that he viewed as Engoron coming around to the defense view that most of the suit's allegations are too old.

The judge suggested that testimony about Trump's 2011 financial statement was beyond the legal time limit. Wallace promised to link it to a more recent loan agreement, but Trump took the judge's remarks as an "outstanding" development for him.

The non-jury trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. Engoron said that neither side sought a jury and that state law doesn't allow for juries when suits seek not only money but a court order setting out something a defendant must do or not do.

At trial, James is seeking more from Engoron, asking that he impose the $250 million penalty on Trump and that the former president be permanently barred from running a business in New York. The trial will determine what penalty Trump must pay and whether he will be banished from the world of New York real estate.

The New York fraud trial is expected to last into December, Engoron said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Protess, Jonah E. Bromwich and Kate Christobek of The New York Times and by Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz, Jennifer Peltz, Jill Colvin and Karen Matthews of The Associated Press.