Two people killed when grass fire smoke causes multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Cash

Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a wreck on U.S. 67 near Cash involving at least 15 vehicles, an Arkansas State Police spokeswoman said, with the Arkansas Department of Transportation officials saying some traffic had gotten moving again.

That death toll was based on preliminary information, state police spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said, and she wasn’t yet able to say if anyone had been injured in the crash.

It seemed likely that smoke from grass fires in the surrounding fields had obscured visibility, contributing to the crash, which involved at least 11 passenger vehicles and four commercial ones, and happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 67 near the 99 mile marker, Murphy said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation’s IDrive Arkansas website showed that the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. and that traffic was being diverted near the 95 mile marker.

Troopers were still on the scene by 5 p.m.

A post from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s IDrive Arkansas account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, said that all southbound lanes were cleared at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the U.S. 67 crash, two people were killed in collisions on Arkansas roads Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Andrew Mohnkern, 45, of Conway died around 2 p.m. Monday when the 1988 Ford Bronco he was driving west on Arkansas 286 near Conway left the road, striking a culvert and launching into the air.

The Bronco landed and hit another culvert, where it came to a rest.

John Williams, 49, of Camden died around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a railroad crossing on Elm Street in Bearden and struck a Union Pacific train with his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Williams was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.