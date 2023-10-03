UAPB head coach stays optimistic despite defeat

Saturday afternoon was a tough day for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but the head Lion continues to speak with confidence.

Following the 27-0 loss to Southern, UAPB football Coach Alonzo Hampton said he remains excited about this team.

"I'm more encouraged tonight than ever, because we got a football team that won't quit," Hampton said. "We could have easily laid down. It was 20-0 at half. We got the ball, and they caused a fumble right off the bat. And for a second, you had that, 'Aw, here we go again.' So, they scored, made it 27-0, but we held them out the rest of the way. So, I'm proud of that, but we got a long way to go."

As in UAPB's previous games, the Golden Lions made some good plays, just not enough. For the third time this season, UAPB's defense forced a turnover on the first possession when Kyle Knox intercepted a deep shot by Southern quarterback Harold Blood. The defense also forced a fumble in the second half.

UAPB sacked Blood twice. Knox had one, and Kendarius Clark and Marc Flemming combined for another.

Knox said the defense is close to being where they need to be, but there are still little things to work on here and there.

"We have the guys for it," Knox said. "We just have to be consistent with it and make sure we go through all the first, second, third and fourth quarter."

The offense struggled against the SWAC's top defense, but it didn't help the Golden Lions to have their top two running backs banged up.

Johness Davis missed last week's game at Alabama A&M with injury. He started Saturday after Hampton said he had a good week of practice, but he stayed down after his first carry and was tended to by UAPB's training staff. He only carried the ball one more time in the game.

Michael Jamerson rushed 10 times for 30 yards but had to be helped off the field after suffering what Hampton said was likely a hamstring injury.

UAPB has its bye week next week, and Hampton said it is coming at a good time.

"We'll get some guys healthy," Hampton said. "Get Johness two weeks to get hisself together, but again, it's next man up mentality. You don't want to go in there 1-4, but man, we've played some really good football teams... We gotta come back and just keep our heads up, and it's my job to keep everybody motivated and understand it's a long season. We just gotta take care of the next game."

B.J. Curry, Johnny Williams and converted linebacker Kierstan Rogers filled in at running back throughout the game. Rogers finished as the leading rusher with 49 yards.

The Golden Lions will take the next two weeks to prepare for the Mississippi gauntlet. UAPB travels to Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 14 before back-to-back home games against Alcorn State and Jackson State.