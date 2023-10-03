United Way exec for SE Arkansas retires

After a 23-year tenure as the executive director of the United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Leslie Dorn is retiring. And her longtime second in command, Jason Duren, has been named to take the reins.

"The organization wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Leslie's unwavering commitment to the community and her outstanding contributions during her remarkable career," a spokesman said in a news release.

One of the most significant milestones during Dorn's tenure was her role as the project manager for the construction of the Donald W. Reynolds Building, a landmark achievement completed in 2003.

"This iconic building stands as a testament to her visionary leadership, dedication, and her resolute commitment to the United Way's mission. It has served as a beacon of hope and support for countless individuals and families in the Southeast Arkansas community," according to the release.

Duren's background includes roles in fundraising, community engagement and program development. He also serves as the assistant governor of Rotary District 6170.

"Jason Duren brings a wealth of experience in non-profit leadership roles to his new position," according to the news release. "With years of dedicated service in various non-profit organizations, he has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the lives of Arkansans in need."

Throughout Dorn's career, she has been an advocate on behalf of the people of southeast Arkansas.

"Her exceptional ability to connect with individuals, understand their needs, and passionately champion their causes has made a profound difference in countless lives. Through her advocacy, Leslie ensured that the voices of the most vulnerable members of the community were heard, and she tirelessly worked to secure the assistance and support they desperately needed," Duren said of his old boss.

Under Dorn's leadership, the United Way has had success in fund raising campaigns, raising millions of dollars to fund essential services in the community.

"Her exceptional fundraising skills and her ability to rally the community behind the United Way's mission have been instrumental in improving the lives of numerous individuals and families throughout southeast Arkansas," Duren said.

Duren's promotion exemplifies his dedication to fostering collaboration and partnerships within the community and underscores his passion for bringing organizations together to provide comprehensive and effective wrap-around services to those facing crises in our region.

"Jason's love for Pine Bluff, Ark., and its community is evident in his tireless efforts to uplift and empower its residents. He understands the unique challenges and opportunities that Pine Bluff offers, and he is committed to leveraging the strengths of the community to drive positive change," according to the release.

"As we embark on this exciting new journey under Jason Duren's leadership, we look forward to even greater achievements and collaborations that will benefit the residents of southeast Arkansas. Please join us in congratulating Jason on his new role and in welcoming him to the United Way family," according to the release.