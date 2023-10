Student Anna Claire Crites of Fayetteville listens Friday during a surgery tech class at Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale. Crites is one of several participants in the Upskill NWA program, which gives students opportunities for education and other support to connect to higher-paying and in-demand health care careers through a partnership with the technical institute. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SPRINGDALE -- Jonathan Gonzalez learns something new every day as he pursues a nursing diploma from Northwest Arkansas Community College. Upskill Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Upskill NWA program helps students

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content