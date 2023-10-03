Sections
Valli, Four Seasons set Jan. 27 Simmons Bank Arena show on ‘Last Encores Tour’

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:25 a.m.
The Four Seasons’ “Last Encores Tour” celebrates the more than six-decade career of lead singer Frankie Valli. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will bring their “Last Encores Tour” to North Little Rock, performing at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at The Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the venue’s smaller footprint.

Tickets —$49-$129 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

The tour celebrates the more than six-decade career of Valli and the band’s slew of hits, including “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Can't Take My Eyes Off You.” The creation of the quartet was the inspiration for the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”


