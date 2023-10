VIDEO: Players preview Ole Miss matchup

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass as offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) blocks Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5), Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, during the third quarter of the Aggies’ 34-22 win over the Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





