Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge receives 3 tigers, 3 more expected by end of the month

Three tigers arrived at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, and they are the first of 34 animals set to be transferred there from Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla., the Arkansas rescue said last week.

Kimba, Simba and Max were circus tigers in Guatemala before they were rescued in 2018 by Animal Defenders International, then taken in by Big Cat Rescue in 2019, a news release from Turpentine Creek said.

The three big cats took their first steps inside a habitat at the refuge’s Freedom Field on Saturday, Tanya Smith, the president of Turpentine Creek and the only living founder of the refuge, said Tuesday afternoon.

“It was amazing. They did really good. They made the trip really well,” Smith said. “They were circus animals so they were used to being crated, which makes traveling with them a lot easier, because they know what’s going on.

“Simba and Max weren’t used to being so close together, so there was some snarling and growling, but we built a little barrier wall so they didn’t have to look at each other,” she said.

The tigers traveled in “specially designed enclosures, prioritizing their comfort and safety throughout the journey,” the release said.

The three are part of a joint relocation effort between Turpentine Creek and Big Cat Rescue. The Eureka Springs rescue announced in March that they were going to welcome 34 new animals from Big Cat Rescue because its facility is closing and that the Florida rescue is shifting its focus to helping animals in the wild. Three more tigers are expected to arrive at Turpentine Creek by the end of the month, Smith said.

Turpentine Creek is preparing new habitats known as Freedom Field, in order to accommodate the influx of animals. Freedom Field is a 13-acre plot where 16 large enclosures and 30 small enclosures are being built, the refuge said.

Smith said Big Cat Rescue helped fund $1.72 million of the new $3 million project. Over $800,000 worth of the project still needs to be funded, the news release said.

“We’ve been planning Freedom Field for 31 years, ever since we started the foundation,” Smith said.

Simba exploring his new habitat in Freedom Field at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 30, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge)



The dream was to build on those acres if the refuge ever needed to, she said.

“With the Big Cat Public Safety Act just getting passed, we are preparing for when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services need somebody to take these animals in, we’re gearing up for that,” Smith said. “It just worked out that Big Cat Rescue decided that they were going to evolve into the last step of their mission, which is to help animals in the wild, after the bill was passed.”

About Freedom Field, she said, “It’s going to be the best place that we’ve ever had.

“These areas have nice covered den box areas and night houses, which is an area where we can lock the animals in during storms or if we’re going to clean the habitats. Or lock them in the habitats if we need to clean their den box areas.

“That’s one of the reasons we have such a great reputation here is because we’re very clean with the animals and we take very good care of them,” Smith said.

Smith added that Big Cat Rescue had provided quality care to the tigers being transferred. “They’ve already been living in a loving home,” she said. “Just as they will here.”

She also said eight habitats will be available for rescued animals if needed after the 34 animals from Florida arrive, she said.

Smith also said, as exciting as the new developments are, there has been a lot of pressure associated with getting the tigers to Arkansas and getting them there soon.

“A concern is that we’ve got to get the cats here so they can start growing their winter coats,” Smith said. “You know, they’re from Florida, so we want to make sure that they get here soon. That’s why we’re in such a rush, because they’ve got to start getting those coats fluffy.

“It’s like ready or not, here they come,” she said.

Smith said the refuge is working as hard as they can to get the habitats done as soon as possible.

Smaller cats will make their journey to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge after the tigers are relocated.

But none of the new-to-Arkansas cats will be available for everyone’s viewing. For now, visitors must purchase a behind-the-scenes tour to see them.

“We have a few different tours that would let you see them,” Smith said. “But fall is a great time to come see the animals. The cats are a lot more active; the bears are still foraging to get ready to go for their winter naps.”