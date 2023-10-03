Wrightsville singer Mac Royals is officially Team Reba on Season 24 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

The 30-year-old Royals wowed the celebrity coaches with a version of John Mayer’s “Gravity” during his blind audition Monday. All four mentors — John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire — wanted him for their teams, but it was country hit-maker McEntire who won out.

“As a child, me and my grandmother used to sit and watch the ‘Reba’ show,” Royals said during the broadcast. “I think I’m gonna go with Reba.”

The day after the broadcast Royals was fielding calls from supporters and curious journalists.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” he said. “I’m appreciative of all the support. It’s overwhelming.”

Royals started singing as a child in the choir at First Baptist Church in Higgins and started playing violin in elementary school. He attended Arkansas Baptist College and relocated to Los Angeles in 2016.

This is not his first stab at a popular TV singing competition. He was a Top 10 male finalist on Season 13 of “American Idol,” but he’s got a different mindset now.

“When going on ‘American Idol,’ the only thing I was thinking about was escaping the life I was living,” he said. “Now it’s more than just for me. I’ve been given the opportunity to bring light to so many other talented artists and creators in Arkansas. That’s what was in my heart.”

Performing for the superstar coaches didn’t have him intimidated, he said.

“It was more like extreme gratitude in the moment. I’ve always known that I belonged with the greats, that’s why I never stopped. These moments are a realization that I believed in myself enough to really chase my dreams.”

Next up for Royals and the other contestants will be the Battle Rounds, which begin Oct. 17.