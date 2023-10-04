7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Buy a spiral-sliced ham and pair it with Rice, Zucchini and Corn Casserole (see recipe). Add a romaine salad and whole-grain bread. Your apple crisp is good for dessert, especially with a little vanilla ice cream on top.

Plan ahead: Save enough ham and crisp for Tuesday; save some ice cream for Saturday.

MONDAY: Be money-wise and prepare Spicy Brown Rice Taco Bowls (see recipe) for a low-cost entree. Serve with mixed greens. Enjoy flan (from mix) for dessert.

TUESDAY: Leftover ham makes a great sandwich. Spread basil pesto on Italian bread and layer with arugula, brie and the ham. Add broccoli slaw on the side. Leftover crisp would be good for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: I'm always looking for an easy risotto recipe, and this microwave recipe for Tomato-Basil Risotto (see recipe) caught my attention. Serve it with a spinach salad with hard-cooked egg wedges and red bell pepper rings. Add cheese toast. For an easy dessert, try orange sections sprinkled with toasted coconut.

THURSDAY: You can have a quick dinner with Beefy Korean Sandwiches. For one sandwich: Spread 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish on both sides of a split 6-inch baguette. Layer with 3 ounces thinly sliced deli roast beef. Top one side with 2 tablespoons drained, chopped kimchi and 2 cups baby arugula; close sandwich. Serve with sweet potato chips. Kiwis are good for dessert.

FRIDAY: Have fun with the kids and plan a Sloppy Hot Dog night. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium. Cook ½ cup chopped yellow bell pepper for 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in ½ cup barbecue sauce, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 pound hot dogs (cut into ¼-inch pieces). Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon into 8 split whole-grain hot dog buns. Serve with carrot and celery sticks. Add a Mixed Berry Smoothie: Combine 1 pint raspberry sorbet, ¾ cup raspberries, ¾ cup blackberries, ½ cup blueberries and 2 cups milk in a blender. Puree until smooth; strain seeds and serve. Tip: No need to thaw berries if using frozen.

SATURDAY: Make it a casual entertaining evening with your deviled eggs and grilled burgers with all your favorite toppings on the menu. On the side, add Barbecue Potato Salad. In a large bowl, combine 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons unsalted chicken broth, ½ cup ketchup, ¼ cup cider vinegar, 1 ½ teaspoons ground mustard, 1 teaspoon black pepper and ½ teaspoon coarse salt; mix well. Add 3 pounds warm, cooked, quartered red potatoes, 1 cup thinly sliced celery, 1 cup coarsely chopped red bell pepper and ½ cup chopped red onion; toss gently to coat. Serve immediately. Make Butterscotch Sundaes for dessert with leftover ice cream and butterscotch topping.

THE RECIPES

Rice, Zucchini and Corn Casserole

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 pound zucchini, grated

½ cup chopped onion

2 eggs PLUS 2 egg whites

3 cups cooked brown rice

1 cup drained canned corn

2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, drained

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 ounces crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Heat oil in a large skillet on medium. Add zucchini and onion; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until zucchini is softened. Remove from heat; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat eggs with a fork; stir in egg whites, cooked rice, corn, chiles, cheeses and zucchini mixture. Mix well. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with no-salt added corn and reduced fat cheese) contains approximately 254 calories, 16 g protein, 9 g fat, 29 g carbohydrate, 66 mg cholesterol, 342 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

◼️

Spicy Brown Rice Taco Bowls

1 cup uncooked brown rice (for 3 cups cooked)

1 pound lean ground beef

2 to 3 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup salsa

2 avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

4 tablespoons sour cream

1 green onion, sliced on bias

Cook rice according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, cook beef, chile powder, cumin, salt and garlic powder until beef is cooked through. Stir in salsa; cook 2 minutes or until heated through.

To assemble: Divide ingredients evenly among four bowls, beginning with brown rice. On top of rice, compose beef mixture, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and red onion around the edge of bowls. Top with sour cream and sliced green onions for garnish. Serve with additional salsa if desired. (Adapted from Swirls of Flavor, www.SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each bowl (prepared with reduced-fat cheese and sour cream) contains approximately 619 calories, 39 g protein, 30 g fat, 53 g carbohydrate, 88 mg cholesterol, 664 mg sodium and 10 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

◼️

Tomato-Basil Risotto

2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth

½ cup dry white wine

¾ cup loosely packed fresh basil, divided use

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

2 cups arborio rice

3 medium tomatoes (about 1 ½ pounds)

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Heat broth and wine over medium-high until bubbles form around edge of pan. Meanwhile, chop basil coarsely. In a large microwave-safe dish, combine ¼ cup basil, oil and shallot. Microwave on high, uncovered, 1 minute or until shallot softens. Add rice and stir to coat. Cook on high 1 minute. Stir broth into rice. Cover and cook on medium (50% power) 15 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed, stirring once. Meanwhile, chop tomatoes. Stir tomatoes, salt and pepper into rice mixture. Cover and cook on high 3 to 4 minutes or until rice is tender but still firm; stir once. Stir in Parmesan and remaining basil. Serve immediately.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 227 calories, 5 g protein, 3 g fat, 42 g carbohydrate, 4 mg cholesterol, 239 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



