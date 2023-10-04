Arkansas State Fair announces curfew for unaccompanied youth, enhanced security fencing at this year’s event

The Arkansas State Fair announced Wednesday that it is requiring anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult during the evening. Otherwise, they will have to leave the fairgrounds.

The new rule — which will require youth to be with an adult over the age of 21 from 6 p.m. until closing time each night of the fair — is being imposed “in an attempt to maintain order and provide a safe and fun experience for all,” according to Wednesday’s announcement.

“Security is always a priority for us and this year we’re adding on a new youth curfew because we want to keep it to more of a family event,” said Tiffany Wilkerson, the state fair’s general manager, in the announcement. “We want those families to come out whatever time of day and feel like they can enjoy themselves. We definitely will put the families first.”

She added that there will also be enhanced security fencing around the perimeter of the grounds.

The 83rd annual Arkansas State Fair at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock will be held from Oct. 13-22.



