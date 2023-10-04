Bears vs. Commanders Player Props for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Are you ready for some primetime football?

The Bears, still searching for their first win of the season, will be getting 5.5 points on the road vs. the Commanders for this weeks Thursday Night Football matchup. The Commanders, who suffered a disheartening loss in overtime last Sunday to the Eagles, will be looking to bounce back.

The game total is set at 44.5 on SI Sportsbook.

If youre not sure which side to take in this one, why not jump in on some player props instead? Here are a few that caught my eye for this Thursdays tilt.

The Commanders have allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing QBs this season (131), for an average of 32.75 rushing yards per game. The problem is, they dont seem to understand using Fields as a mobile weapon might help them win a game in Chicago. Despite the fact that Fields rushed for an average of 76 yards per game last season, finishing with 1,143, the Bears simply arent playing to their quarterbacks strength. Fields has only surpassed this mark in one game this season, and last week the Commander were able to limit Jalen Hurts to 34 rushing yards, and that included overtime play. My heart wants to take the over, but my head says the under.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet caught two of Justin Fieldss four touchdown passes last week. Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports

I cant pass up the value on this one. Not only did Kmet catch half of Fieldss four touchdown passes last Sunday, he had seven touchdowns in the last 10 games of 2022. He has the same amount of targets this season as DJ Moore (24), but one more red-zone look, and hes averaging more than 47 yards per game. Fields looked a lot better last week after leaning on his tight end. I know the Commanders have been a tough matchup for tight ends, but at +320, Ill bet they allow the first TD to the position on Thursday.

Here are the rushing yards for Howell through the first four games of the season: 11, 13, 18 and 40. Notice a pattern here? Howell is beginning to show the mobile upside that he showed in college. The Bears are allowing an average of more than 17 yards per game to opposing QBs , including 13 to Russell Wilson in last weekends loss.

The Bears have allowed the most receiving yards (234) and an 85% catch rate to opposing running backs this season. Though Brian Robinson still leads the backfield, Gibson has run more than twice as many routes this season. Hes only exceeded this prop once this season (Week 2, when he caught three passes for 44 yards), but the converted wide receiver should be able to eclipse this mark vs. the Bears.

