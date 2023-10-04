Biden convenes allies on supporting Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden gathered other world powers Tuesday to coordinate on Ukraine as it battles Russia in a war now almost 20 months long -- a deliberate show of U.S. support when the future of its aid is entangled with a volatile faction of House Republicans who want to cut off money to Kyiv.

The phone call -- convened by the United States and joined by key allies in Europe as well as the leaders of Canada and Japan -- was held three days after Biden signed legislation hastily sent to him by Congress that kept the federal government funded but left off billions in funding for Ukraine's war effort that the White House had vigorously backed.

All of the countries that participated in the call stressed that their backing of Ukraine remains unchanged, and no one questioned whether U.S. support of Kyiv was in doubt, according to the White House. The administration sternly warned Tuesday that Congress must not let the flow of aid be disrupted, lest Russian President Vladimir Putin exploit any lapses to his advantage.

"Time is not our friend," said John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House. He warned that any gaps in U.S. support "will make Putin believe he can wait us out."

Kirby said the current tranche of congressionally approved U.S. aid would be enough to help Ukraine for another "couple of weeks" or a "couple of months," although the precise estimate would hinge on current battlefield conditions.

The outlook for the future of Ukraine aid has been murky at best after Biden on Saturday signed a bill to fund U.S. government operations through mid-November that ignored the billions in additional funds for Kyiv requested by Biden in late August. The president, as well as congressional Democratic leaders, had stressed after the vote that they had expected then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to follow through on his public commitment to Ukraine aid even as Republican resistance to it continues.

Biden implied that he had a deal with McCarthy to move Ukraine aid once the government was funded, although the former speaker has denied that is the case and the White House has refused to elaborate on the president's remarks. Meanwhile, McCarthy signaled over the weekend that he supports linking new Ukraine funding to security improvements at the U.S. border with Mexico. Kirby said Tuesday that the White House supports both issues on their own merits but not tied together.

Poland President Andrzej Duda said after the call that Biden had assured the group of continued U.S. support for Ukraine and of his conviction that Congress will not walk away.

"Everyone took the floor. The main subject was Ukraine, the situation in Ukraine," Duda said at a news conference in Kielce, Poland. "President Joe Biden began with telling us about the situation in the U.S. and what is the real political situation around Ukraine. He assured us that there is backing for the continuing support for Ukraine, first of all for the military support. He said that he will get that backing in the Congress."

Duda said Biden assured the leaders that support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress is much broader than media reports suggest. He said Biden called on the participants to continue their support for Ukraine and that everyone assured him that they would.

Others on the call included the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Romania, Britain, the European Commission and the European Council. France's foreign minister also participated, the White House said. French President Emmanuel Macron was not available because of scheduling issues, according to a U.S. administration official.

Information for this article was contributed by Ellen Knickmeyer and Monika Scislowska of The Associated Press.