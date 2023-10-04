Churches host prayer, pizza gatherings

Back to School Prayer and Pizza gatherings are supporting and encouraging local children this school year.

The free program is being coordinated by Dee Clay, who reminds people that "Children are a blessing from the Lord."

Prayer and Pizza will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event.

The events are free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders.

"Please join the movement through prayer for our children," Clay said in a news release.

Prayer and Pizza was held Sept. 10 at Pleasant View Ministry.

"Prayer and Pizza Gathering for our children was deemed successful! Although it was National Grandparents Day, guardians [parents and grandparents] made time to bring their children out," Clay said of the recent event.

The gathering included children who attended Academy of Learning Childcare Center, Lampkin Chapel Baptist Church, Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Pleasant View, Coleman Elementary School, Edgewood Elementary School, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Clay also explained the purpose of Prayer and Pizza.

"With all that's going on in the world and with the younger generation, it just behooves us to reconnect and engage the children at all [costs]. It's not about how many, it's about reaching out and instead of saying this or that, put some things in place, uniting for the cause of our children," she said.

During the recent event, intercessory leaders included Pleasant View Ministry Team and the Rev. George Barnes Sr., pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. The community presenter was Efrem Neely, a local attorney.

Neely discussed love and respect. He asked questions and allowed the children to respond (engaging them) letting them know their opinions are important. He also let them know they must respect themselves to be respected.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated," he said in a news release.

Neely allowed the students to share anything they wanted to share with him or the public. They were asked questions like -- "Do you have a good teacher? Are you having a good learning experience? Are you having any issues that need to be discussed or addressed?"

The Rev. S.J. Womack of Lampkin Chapel, shared the first three letters of the alphabet of becoming a child of God: A -- Accept, B -- Believe, C -- Confess.

Other clergy included the Rev. James Johnson, youth director at Amos Chapel. He along with Pleasant View's pastor, the Rev. William Shaw, are members of Pastors on Patrol which goes into the public schools.

Pizza, beverages, chips and gummies bear treats are donated monthly by local business owners Jeremy's Body Shop, attorney Efrem Neely, Dr. Martha A. Flowers, Dr. Brandi Wright and Dr. Ronatae Graham.

"We must stay connected to our children so if they need to talk or report something they will simply because someone is showing that they care," Clay said. "This fellowship is not limited to any certain race color or creed."

She also offered a special thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for making sure participants are safe.