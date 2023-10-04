COLUMNIST: Nikki Haley’s foreign policy

I t was the winning zinger of last week's second Republican presidential debate, and Nikki Haley worked it in almost casually in a reply to Vivek Ramaswamy: "Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber."

The line hit the bull's-eye not just because it called out Ramaswamy's verbal froth. The exchange, which was nominally about the Chinese-owned social-media app TikTok, was also notable because it exposed the tug-of-war within the party about America's proper role in the world.

Foreign policy can be confusing and complicated. Especially in campaigns, pundits try to simplify it, putting labels on candidates. Some are hawks, others doves. In this menagerie, Haley sounds like a caricature of a hawk. She uses Manichean language about a "moral" struggle between "good and evil," in which the U.S. is good and Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and others are evil and must be opposed, not "appeased."

Foreigners tend to regard such framing as naive and superficial, if not hypocritical. But it's not necessarily wrong; in many ways it's standard campaign hyperbole. More pertinently, it comes out of a worldview that not so long ago lay at the center of American as well as Republican foreign policy.

If you ask foreign-policy wonks, the dichotomy that matters isn't hawks versus doves--it's often not clear what those terms even mean--but the spectrum bounded by isolationism and internationalism.

Advocates for the isolationist side argue for "strategic restraint" in world affairs and selective retrenchment from America's many foreign entanglements. Those on the internationalist side support continued engagement with allies and multilateral institutions, even "hegemonic" leadership, with the U.S. in effect acting as global police to preserve a minimum of order.

During the presidency of Barack Obama, however, the pendulum started to swing back toward retrenchment. The U.S. was seen as over-stretched and in need of "nation building here at home."

Then came Donald Trump who, as is his wont, took a wrecking ball to whatever was left of any bipartisan consensus on the need for U.S. leadership. His "America First" favored transactionalism over strategy, nationalism over multilateralism, and isolationism over leadership. Trump showed contempt for U.S. alliances, disdained institutions such as the UN that the U.S. once helped build, and coddled autocrats such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Haley the presidential candidate, as distinct from Haley the UN envoy, now seems squarely in the internationalist camp. All the Republican contenders talk tough on China, because that's in vogue. But Haley is equally clear on the need to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia's genocidal war of aggression, and about the U.S. role in the world's other conflicts and crises.

At this point in the campaign, she appears to favor the traditional U.S. foreign policy of engagement and benevolent hegemony. That may explain why the Trump campaign is now trying to brand Haley as Hillary 2.0.

Which brings us back to that other spectrum in American politics. It's the one between nuanced and dumb, intellectually humble and populist, thoughtful and brutalist.

Every nation gets the foreign policy it deserves, to paraphrase a famous insight. If moderators ask bad questions, they'll get platitudes. If primary voters want sound bites, they'll be served bilge. And if Americans reward answers that are simplistic while punishing those that are subtle, they'll be less secure.

Right now, it's Republicans who are facing this choice between subtle and brute. On foreign policy at least, Haley may be their last best hope.