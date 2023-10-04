Judge Kearney to be honored

The Arkansas Access to Justice Commission's first Access to Justice Month honoree, Judge John Kearney, has received the Justice Robin Wynne Judicial Service Award.

He and other honorees will be recognized at the Access to Justice Month Kickoff Party and Award Ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Club 27 in Little Rock. The ceremony will include food, live music, and a silent auction.

Kearney is serving as district court judge in Division 2 at Pine Bluff. Kearney received the award for providing outstanding judicial service to his community, according to a news release.

Every October, the commission presents awards to recipients who have demonstrated outstanding pro bono or judicial service.

"You have been selected as the Outstanding Judicial Service Award winner. Congratulations," said Autumn Ballard, executive assistant of the Arkansas Access to Justice Commission & Foundation.

For details or event tickets, visit arkansasjustice.org/kickoff23.

VFW announces fish fry

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the VFW Post 4455 at 1518 E. Harding Ave.

The meals are $15 per plate and all proceeds support veteran programs and events throughout the year, according to a spokeswoman.

DAR to meet Oct. 17

The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Lakeside United Methodist Church fellowship hall.

The program will be "POW/MIA/VFW" and presented by Theresa Harrell-Orso. The VFW Auxiliary Choir will be featured, according to a news release.

Retired teachers group to meet

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

The guest speakers will be Mary Alice Hughes and Lisa Bamburg, endorsed Arkansas Retired Teacher Association insurance specialists. They will discuss 2024 health plan updates for retirees, according to a news release.

Members are asked to bring a package of dry spaghetti pasta to be donated to the Salvation Army. Member reservations are required for the luncheon provided by Rice First Class Catering at $12 per person.

For details on JCRTA and to make luncheon reservations, call (870) 543-0127.

Alliance plans Lunch & Learn

The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County in partnership with the Arkansas Office of Skills Development will present Employers Growing Talent Through Apprenticeship Lunch & Learn.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Alliance, 510 Main St.

Topics will include: What is a Registered Apprenticeship? Employer-Shared Experiences Utilizing Registered Apprenticeship; and Next Steps. There will also be a question and answer segment, according to a news release.

To register or for details, email nancy@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or mark.mcmanus@arkansas.gov.

Free breast cancer screenings available

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Arkansas Department of Health BreastCare program coordinates efforts with a statewide network of providers offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings and follow-up services.

Women ages 21-64 can be screened for cervical cancer, and women ages 40-64 can be screened for breast cancer regardless of ethnicity or nationality, according to a news release.

The Breast Cancer Act of 1997 was signed March 11, 1997, by the Arkansas General Assembly, which led to the development of the ADH's BreastCare program.

Since its inception, the BreastCare Program has enrolled more than 135,800 women for breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services.

The program also provides educational information to communities about the importance of regular breast exams as well as the risks associated with breast cancer.

Nearly 400 women die due to breast cancer and more than 2,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Arkansas. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in Arkansas and the second leading cause of cancer death for women in Arkansas and in the United States. The state currently ranks as the 32nd lowest for mammography and 46th lowest for pap tests, according to the release.

Women who are diagnosed at earlier stages have a greater chance of survival. Breast and cervical screening services are imperative for early detection and better treatment outcomes.

For details about BreastCare, women may call (833) 693-2942 or visit www.ARBreastCare.com to see if they are eligible and to find a participating healthcare provider.