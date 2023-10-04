DROPPING THE HAMMER | Embracing Talladega; Tommy Joe Martins interview

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas discuss Ryan Blaney's .012 second win in the NASCAR playoff race at Talladega and the Cup Series going to Iowa Speedway for the first time. Then they present an interview with Tommy Joe Martins of Alpha Prime Racing in the Xfinity Series. Martins shares his thoughts on managing a team that uses 11 drivers in one year and how he thinks Cup teams use the Xfinity Series as a "cash grab" over being an actual development series.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.