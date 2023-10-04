Echoes disrupt recordings in Spa City building

HOT SPRINGS -- Echo and reverb have been a problem in The Mahoney Building since the Garland County Quorum Court held its first meeting in the renovated building in July.

The problems have persisted despite the installation of sound absorbing panels near the main room's barrel vault ceiling.

"We put sound panels around the top," County Judge Darryl Mahoney, the building's namesake, said after Monday's Finance Committee meeting. "They're just not enough."

Taylor Kempkes Architects brought a specialist to the building Monday to recommend how the county should spend the $15,000 Mahoney said a local bank has agreed to donate for acoustical improvements. He hired the local firm to oversee the county's $1 million renovation of the National Register of Historic Places location formerly known as the Hot Springs National Guard Armory.

The building had been vacant since mold forced the Hot Springs Senior Center to leave the Woodbine Street location in 2018.

Mahoney said Quorum Court meetings the Garland County Library livestreams can be heard clearly on the library's YouTube channel, convincing him sound problems are a function of the building's acoustics and not the audio visual system The Field Shop of Little Rock installed.

The quorum court amended its procedural ordinance in August to require livestreaming of its meetings, part of changes that included allowing The Mahoney Building or any location determined by the county judge to host quorum court meetings. Rules adopted in January limited the meeting location to the county courthouse. The amended rules also allowed ordinances and resolutions to be read aloud by a computer program.

"When you watch the livestreaming, it's very clear and the recording is super clear," he said. "That only leaves the building. Everything else that's coming through the system has been perfect."

Mahoney hired The Field Shop in March. According to the county court order authorizing the contract, no competitive bids were solicited. The order cited the county purchasing procedures exemption for commodities priced at less than $35,000. According to the proposal The Field Shop submitted, it quoted a price of $34,990.

Mahoney said Monday the company has been paid in full and was recommended by the city of Hot Springs' information systems department. The county contracts the city for information system services.

The order noted The Field Shop didn't provide computer monitors and processors that would have put the cost of the contract over the threshold for competitive bidding. Splitting purchases into multiple orders to stay under the threshold is prohibited by state code.

The county said purchasing monitors and processors from another vendor allowed them to be acquired at a "substantial discount" from the price it would have paid had they been included in The Field Shop's price quote.

"The court finds that splitting those items was not done with intent to change the classification or enable the purchase to be made under a less restrictive procedure," the county said in the March 27 county court order authorizing the contract.

"(Monitors and processors) are available at a substantial discount without the need for competitive bidding through state purchasing procedures."