Ex-arsenal official joins Hall of Fame

Larry Wright, former deputy to the commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal, was inducted into the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command's Ammunition Hall of Fame on Sept. 12.

The ceremony took place at JMC headquarters at Illinois' Rock Island Arsenal. Wright received his award from the current deputy to the commander, Roch Byrne, at the arsenal's headquarters via a streaming broadcast on Facebook, according to a news release.

For 37 years, Wright served as an Army civilian at the arsenal. He served as deputy to the commander for 20 of those years. He moved up the ladder from an engineering student trainee to the top senior civilian position at the arsenal.

Wright continues to be a champion for the installation, serving as a consultant to the city of White Hall.