Foreign ownership concerns may prove moot, experts say

Concerns about ambiguity in Arkansas’ new law restricting the foreign ownership of agricultural land will be moot if lawmakers in Washington amend the federal law addressing the same issues, agriculture law experts say.

Arkansas enacted a foreign ownership law, Act 636, in the spring legislative session, which restricted a “prohibited foreign party” — or entities from a country subject to the U.S. Secretary of State’s International Traffic in Arms Regulations — from owning or having financial stakes in agricultural land and forestland.

Arkansas’s attorney general was tasked with enforcing the law. If the prohibited foreign party does not divest itself of agricultural land, the attorney general could take action in circuit court, and if the court determines a violation occurred, the land could be sold via judicial foreclosure.

The new law does not clarify whether prohibited foreign parties could continue to hold agricultural land in Arkansas acquired before the law became effective in April, National Agricultural Law Center Staff Attorney Micah Brown said.

“If you have an Arkansas LLC that’s acting as an agent or fiduciary for a prohibited foreign party, which would make them a prohibited foreign party, they seem to be in violation if they’re holding [the land] for a prohibited foreign party, so it looks like the language like that could possibly be retroactive,” Brown said.

The law also does not contain exemptions for research and experimentation, Brown said.

“There are states that do have this and really that kind of goes into crop protection companies, where a lot of what they do is research and experimentation on ag land plots to make their products,” Brown said.

“Seed and feed companies are testing and they need ag land to test and states have enacted [an exemption] to continue to not hamper those industries in their state. That is a possible unintended consequence of enacting a foreign ownership law in a state and not including a clause like that.” There are crop protection companies already in Arkansas “operating without express language grandfathering their landholdings in, and they might possibly … be in violation of the law,” Brown said.

The new law also establishes an Office of Agricultural Intelligence to investigate potential violations, which would operate under the direction of Secretary Wes Ward of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

It m ay n o t b e c l e a r whether entities involved with land transactions, such as real estate brokers, title insurance companies or attorneys, are subject to the new requirements, which is where the attorney general and the new Office of Agricultural Intelligence office comes in, Brown said.

“It would be kind of hard to determine whether one of these companies or entities or the purchaser is a prohibited foreign party just at the transactional level because an entity can be a domestic or can be an Arkansas LLC purchasing agricultural land … or a prohibited foreign party could have an interest in that LLC,” Brown said.

“So this is why the law gives the Arkansas attorney general and the [Office of Agricultural Intelligence] the authority to investigate transactions because it would be kind of hard to determine on its face if the entity was structured that way,” Brown said.

At a U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee hearing last week, witnesses testified before federal lawmakers that foreign-owned acres of U.S. farmland may be underreported and that the paper-based approach of the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) — which is implemented and regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency and the Farm Production and Conservation Business Center — may be hampering related data collection.

Brown said this could spark legislation to amend the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act or the enactment of a federal foreign ownership law, and the upcoming federal Farm Bill could also be a vehicle for this.

National Agricultural Law Center Director Harrison Pittman testified at the committee hearing that there has been increasing interest at the federal level in proposals that address foreign ownership, and one idea is amending the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act.

In July, the U.S. Senate voted to include an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2024 fiscal year — the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security Act or PASS Act of 2023 — that would generally prohibit certain investments in U.S. agricultural land by China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

If the federal government amends the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, it could affect how Arkansas implements its foreign ownership law, Brown said.

“If amending AFIDA is the way the federal government chooses to go … then possibly something like that could help Arkansas, specifically Arkansas’ [attorney general] and Office of Agricultural Intelligence to determine certain foreign ag land holdings in the state, to investigate and possibly bring action against,” Brown said.

No U.S. state has an absolute ban on foreign ownership of agricultural land, though 24 states restrict non-resident aliens or foreign entities from owning agricultural land within state boundaries, the National Agricultural Law Center said.

Foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land increased to more than 40 million acres by 2021, according to Congress’ Foreign Ownership and Holdings of U.S. Agricultural Land report released in January.

China owned 383,935 acres of farmland in the United States by the end of 2021, which is less than 1% of all foreign-owned acres.

Arkansas has more than 1 million foreign-owned acres of agricultural land, the report stated.



