Former state representative will seek chief justice post on state Supreme Court

Former Arkansas state Rep. Jay Martin on Wednesday announced his plan to seek election to the state Supreme Court's chief justice post next year.

Martin, of Little Rock, is an attorney and pastor who served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2003-2007 and made unsuccessful bids for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2006 and governor in 2022. He describes himself on his campaign website as "a born-again, Spirit-filled follower of Jesus Christ who values the Bible as his guidebook for living."

Martin "values the Constitution and the Bill of Rights as sacred documents, which he has sworn to defend, and which serve as the compass for his public service," according to his campaign website. Martin's campaign website said he has a strong record defending freedoms of religion, the press, association, speech, gun ownership rights as well as all liberties afforded to "We, the People."

Arkansas State Supreme Court Justices Karen Baker, Barbara Webb and Rhonda Wood have already announced their bids for the chief justice post.

They are running to succeed Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, starting in 2025. Kemp has said he intends to retire at the end of his term, noting that since he has passed age 70 he would have to relinquish his retirement benefits under state law if he was re-elected.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14, 2023. The judicial candidates will vie on March 5, 2024, with the runoff election Nov. 5, 2024.