GM, Toyota see big gains in 3Q sales

General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. posted double-digit gains in U.S. new car sales for the just-ended quarter even as Stellantis NV sales fell short, evidence that car buyer appetite for vehicles mostly remains hearty heading into the final months of the year.

Most industry officials expect that momentum to carry over through year's end because of pent-up demand despite headwinds such as the auto worker strike at some Detroit automaker plants and higher financing costs. But a prolonged and expanded labor action would erode gains in vehicle availability and further interest rate increases may put new cars out of reach of some buyers.

Overall, September was a strong month, with a consensus of five analysts pegging the seasonally adjusted annualized selling rate at more than 15.4 million cars, up from 13.6 million a year ago. Higher production volumes and a better selection of inventory on dealer lots brought out buyers who've been holding off on new vehicle purchases.

GM's sales rose 21% in the third quarter to 674,336 vehicles, pushing up its total deliveries this year by 19%. The Detroit automaker's biggest, most profitable models sold briskly, with deliveries of its GMC Sierra pickup rising 46% and Chevrolet Silverado up 22%. The Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs posted gains of 27% and 33%, respectively.

Stellantis, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, bucked the positive third-quarter sales trends with a 1% drop in overall deliveries from the same period last year. Its prized Jeep SUV brand suffered a 4% decline, its ninth quarterly drop, while the Ram truck brand saw deliveries slip 4%. Sales of every Jeep model except the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer were down.

The only brand that posted a gain was Chrysler, led by the Pacifica minivan, which more than doubled sales to 38,353. The popularity of the hybrid version of the minivan, which is currently eligible for a $7,500 consumer tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, was a bright spot.

GM's vigorous sales may be short-lived as sales of models made in factories targeted by a United Auto Workers strike are already starting to drop. Union members shut down a plant in Lansing, Mich., that makes the Traverse and Enclave on Sept. 29 and also walked out of a Missouri plant that builds GM's Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon on Sept 15. Sales of those two mid-size pickups fell at least 10% in the quarter.

Toyota also had an impressive tally -- and expects those gains to persist. The Japanese carmaker's sales in the three-month period climbed 12% to 590,296, powered by a 14% gain in September. Deliveries of its best-selling RAV4 compact SUV and Corolla compact sedan were among the biggest contributors. Electrified vehicles -- led by a hybrid gas-electric version of the RAV4 -- made up 31% of sales last month, the company said.

"We're still very, very short in our supply," Jack Hollis, Toyota's U.S. sales chief, said in a recent interview. "The industry is still pretty darn strong," he said, predicting a SAAR above 16 million vehicles into 2024.

Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. also posted strong gains for the quarter ended last month.