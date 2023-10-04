Golden Lions picked 10th in SWAC men's basketball





Despite receiving one first place vote, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team was predicted to finish 10th in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season.

The SWAC announced its preseason poll and all-SWAC teams Wednesday as part of men’s basketball media day in Humble, Texas. UAPB was one of eight teams to receive at least one first-place vote.

Texas Southern was picked as the preseason favorite after receiving 10 first-place votes. Grambling State was picked second, followed by Alcorn State, Jackson State, Southern, Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M. All received at least one first-place vote.

UAPB was picked ahead of only Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State.

Junior guard Kylen Milton was named to the preseason all-SWAC first team, while Bethune-Cookman transfer Joe French was named to the second team.

P.J. Henry of Texas Southern was named preseason player of the year, while Grambling State’s Jourdan Smith was named preseason defensive player of the year.



